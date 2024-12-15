Two-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash involving stolen Porsche in Smethwick

A toddler has died and two adults remain seriously injured after a stolen Porsche Cayenne collided with a Toyota in Smethwick on Saturday night.

The crash occurred just before 11pm on Dartmouth Road, when the grey Porsche, which had been stolen earlier this month, struck the Toyota as it was driving away from Kenrick Way island.

The driver of the Porsche fled the scene immediately after the collision, leaving behind multiple casualties.

A 29-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were rushed to hospital where they remain in serious condition. Two other adults, both aged 30, are now stable.

Police closed the road in both directions while specialist investigators examined the scene, though it has since reopened to traffic.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit appealed directly to the Porsche driver: "I would urge the driver of the Porsche to do the right thing and come and talk to us.

"They made the wrong decision to run away and I'm asking them now to make the right one."

Officers are continuing their investigation and urge anyone with information about the incident to come forward.