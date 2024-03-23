Two pedestrians killed in separate West Valley crashes overnight
Phoenix police are investigating two deadly crashes involving pedestrians late Thursday night and into Friday morning.
Phoenix police are investigating two deadly crashes involving pedestrians late Thursday night and into Friday morning.
A new report has revealed details about what led to the crash of a plane flying from Canada to Nashville earlier this month, claiming the lives of everyone onboard — five members of an Ontario family.Nashville police said after the crash that the pilot was 43-year-old Victor Dotsenko from King Township, roughly 50 kilometres north of Toronto. Dotsenko's wife, 39-year-old Rimma, and their three children, David, 12, Adam, 10, and Emma, 7, were also killed in the crash.According to the preliminary
'Jennifer's Body' star Megan Fox opened up about her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly and listed all her cosmetic procedures on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast.
Dark Brandon strikes again.
Assailants burst into a large concert hall in Moscow on Friday and sprayed the crowd with gunfire, killing over 60 people, injuring more than 100 and setting fire to the venue in a brazen attack just days after President Vladimir Putin cemented his grip on power in a highly orchestrated electoral landslide. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on affiliated channels on social media. A U.S. intelligence official told The Associated Press that U.S. intelligence agencies had learned the group's branch in Afghanistan was planning an attack in Moscow and shared the information with Russian officials.
Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard and her twin sister reunited for some winter sports.
Social media users questioned whether the image of the Trumps was legitimate.
The 48-year-old mother-of-three spoke to Vogue about her life after ending her marriage of 18 years.
Blake Lively has apologised for joking about Catherine, Princess of Wales' "photoshop fails" after learning that the royal has cancer.
The Princess of Wales intimate health news has social media readers pointing the finger at Kensington Palace -- and themselves
The far-right lawmaker finally said something her critics could agree with.
Alyssa Pointer/ReutersDonald Trump says he’s managed to pull together almost half a billion dollars to pay his eye-watering appeal bond owed to New York state after he and his companies were found liable for fraud.The GOP’s presumptive nominee claimed in recent legal filings that he hasn’t been able to secure more than $460 million required to post his bond and appeal the eye-watering ruling against him. New York Attorney General Letitia James could begin action to start seizing Trump’s assets a
NEW YORK — Paul Simon is slip slidin’ back to the days of working with Art Garfunkel, and peeling back the curtain on what ended their iconic yet “uneven” partnership and decadeslong friendship. The Grammy-winning Simon & Garfunkel co-founder, 82, noted in the first half of MGM+’s “In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon” that they “were really best friends up until ‘Bridge over Troubled ...
Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has shown herself again to be attention-seeking, spiteful, unserious and proudly ignorant. All things MAGA.
“I don’t think people really appreciate exactly what we are going to be in for,” said Michael Steele.
The late-night host said Trump’s financial struggles could be taking a toll on another part of his life.
The Prince and Princess of Wales' children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis break up from Lambrook School today for almost a month – find out where the royals are heading to
The US embassy in Russia issued a security alert earlier this month warning that a possible terror attack was imminent.
The ad will play in various swing states and be accompanied by billboards in select cities.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Handout Courtesy of Bill and Hillary Clinton AirportBryan Malinowski, the Arkansas airport executive injured in a shootout with federal agents serving a search warrant at his home earlier this week, died Thursday, his employer confirmed.The 53-year-old allegedly opened fire as agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives attempted to serve the warrant at his home in Little Rock shortly after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, with one agent suffering
The actor and Goop founder got a little spicy while appearing on “Hot Ones.”