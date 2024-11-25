Two people charged in theft of war memorabilia from Royal Canadian Legion in Ontario

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

Provincial police say two people are facing charges after "irreplaceable" war memorabilia and other items were stolen last week from a Royal Canadian Legion in Gravenhurst, Ont.

Police say they are still trying to recover many of the stolen items, which include First World War and Second World War memorabilia, a wheelchair and clothing.

They allege the two suspects entered the legion on Wednesday afternoon and took off with the items.

Police say the suspects were identified with help from community members and surveillance footage.

A 32-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man from Gravenhurst have been charged with theft over $5,000.

Police say the suspects will appear in court next month and in January, and are asking anyone with information about the stolen items to contact Bracebridge OPP.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Sherri Papini Was Found Alive 8 Years Ago. Her Husband Sensed Something Was Off 'as Soon as I Saw Her Face'

    The California mother of two eventually admitted to fabricating her November 2016 abduction and pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges

  • Wisconsin drunk driver sentenced to 37 years in prison in 4 siblings' deaths, made 'offensive' comments

    A man in Wisconsin had his comments blasted by a judge as "outrageous" before being handed a prison sentence of 37.5 years for a drunken-driving crash that killed four siblings almost one year ago.

  • White woman who fatally shot Black neighbor through door faces manslaughter sentence in Florida

    A white Florida woman who fatally shot a Black neighbor through her front door during an ongoing dispute over the neighbor's boisterous children faces sentencing Monday for her manslaughter conviction.

  • 'It's so rigged': Mom convicted in deadly Girl Scouts crash lashes out at troopers, jurors

    A judge is deciding whether to send Kansas mother Amber Peery to prison for a deadly highway crash that killed three Girl Scouts.

  • Seven young people arrested following home invasion in Vaughan

    Seven young people were arrested Friday night after police responded to a home invasion in Vaughan, Ont. that was still in progress when officers arrived.One suspect is still at-large after fleeing while in handcuffs, York Regional Police say. Officers were called about the home invasion shortly after 9 p.m. near Ventura Way and Beverley Glen Boulevard, says a news release. When police arrived the home invasion was still in progress while two idling vehicles waited nearby. The vehicles, which we

  • Police make arrest in 3 sexual assaults near Brampton bus stops

    Peel police say they've made an arrest in connection with three sexual assaults that happened earlier this month where women reported being picked up by a man pretending to be a rideshare driver. In all three incidents, the suspect approached the victims at bus stops and proactively offered them a ride, though none of the victims had called or were expecting a rideshare, police previously said. The victims reported being driven away by the suspect and then sexually assaulted. In one case, the vi

  • Arizona county treasurer pleads guilty to embezzling $38 million for personal use

    A former county treasurer in Arizona has pleaded guilty to stealing over $38-million to pay for upgrades on her personal ranches, purchase at least 20 vehicles and pay for personal items for herself and her family.

  • Lyle Menendez’s Wife Rebecca Sneed Says They're Separated After 21 Years of Marriage

    The announcement came just days before a court hearing that could potentially determine whether Lyle and his brother might walk free

  • Officer stabbed in throat, one dead after police shooting in Winnipeg's west end

    WINNIPEG — Manitoba's police watchdog has been called in after a police shooting in Winnipeg left one man dead and an officer recovering from a stab wound to the throat.

  • Remains found belong to missing woman Amanda King

    Human remains found in a nature preserve in upstate New York have been confirmed to have belonged to a woman who went missing more than a decade ago.

  • 'Know her name': Family mourns woman's death as former City of Lethbridge employee faces murder charge

    Ginnean Briggs-Scout's family wants you to "know her name."In an RCMP news release announcing second-degree murder charges against a 61-year-old man, police described Ginnean, the victim, as "the deceased … a 28-year-old female resident of Lethbridge," whose body was discovered in a rural area near Oyen, Alta. The Briggs and Scout families sat down with CBC News at the Lethbridge home of Ginnean's parents to talk about their daughter and ensure that people know "she wasn't just some Jane Doe.""I

  • Homeless man’s alleged killing spree exposes NYC’s ‘whole rotten system’

    The seemingly random killings highlight the challenges confronting New York City and other municipalities across the country as they maneuver a delicate balancing act – how to deal with soaring homelessness and mental illness and its perceived – and actual – impact on public safety.

  • Hawkesbury OPP officer charged with assault

    An Ontario Provincial Police officer with the detachment in Hawkesbury, Ont., has been charged with two counts of assault, the police force says.The charges stem from an early morning incident on July 1 when officers at the detachment spotted a vehicle driving in a "suspicious manner" through their staff parking lot, according to a Saturday evening media release.When two people got out of the vehicle, officers reacted, the OPP said.In the ensuing "interaction," the two people were both injured a

  • DNA confirms man who had passed polygraph test as suspected killer in 1979 cold case

    After 45 years, authorities in California were finally able to tell the Gonzalez family who they believe killed their loved one. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office used DNA and forensic genealogy to identify the suspected killer, who turned out to be the same man who reported finding Esther Gonzalez’s body to authorities.

  • Court hearing legal arguments in sex assault case of five hockey players

    LONDON, Ont. — A London, Ont., judge is hearing legal arguments today in the sexual assault case of five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team.

  • Calgary jury convicts 3 men in Douglasdale fatal beating

    Three men on trial for first-degree murder in the beating death of Chad Kowalchuk have been found guilty of lesser offences after a jury returned its verdict on Day 3 of deliberations. Justin Boucher, 31, and Robert Sims, 31, were convicted of manslaughter while Ronald Abraham, 42, was convicted of second-degree murder.After a seven-week first-degree murder trial, most of which was held in the high-security courtroom, jurors began deliberating Friday morning and returned with a verdict Sunday af

  • Coronation Street plans major change in David and Shona plot

    Coronation Street's new producer Kate Brooks has warned that the tables will turn on David Platt in the build-up to Christmas.

  • Sean Duffy’s Fox Host Wife Misgenders Trans Lawmaker to Make Point

    Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy invited Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) on Fox & Friends Weekend, turning a Sunday interview into a commiseration riddled with transphobia. Campos-Duffy, whose husband was just nominated to be President-elect Donald Trump’s transportation secretary, asked Mace to lay out her recent quest to ban trans women from using women’s bathrooms on federal property, prompting Mace to repeat her oft-used lines that she’s trying to defeat “the radical left” and claiming that “men sho

  • Vancouver police cracking down on 'illegal street vending' in Downtown Eastside

    The City of Vancouver says it is cracking down on the sale of illegal goods on sidewalks in the city's Downtown Eastside.A stretch of Hastings Street near Main Street has long been known as a place where items are sold by street vendors, with the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) expressing concern about the sale of stolen items there as far back as 2014.The city says that an increase in illegal street vending is leading to a "violent shoplifting epidemic" throughout the city, as well as safety

  • Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘sends cease-and-desist letter about Shyne documentary’

    After the film addressed an an infamous nightclub shooting case involving the rapper and his former pal 25 years ago, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has reportedly sent a cease-and-desist letter about a new film featuring his old protégé Shyne.