Two people dead in Mornington Peninsula shooting as police search for man who fled scene

Victoria police say they were told of an altercation at a home in Parson Street in Rye, with a man and a woman found with gunshot wounds.

A man and woman are dead after what Victoria police believe was a “targeted” early morning shooting, with detectives now searching for a man who left the scene.

Police said a man and a woman had gone to an address on Parson Street in Rye, were an “altercation” took place with a man at the property on Monday morning.

Officers were called shortly after 4am and found a 29-year-old man, who lived at the property, and a woman, who both had gunshot wounds.

Both died at the scene. The woman has yet to be formally identified.

Det Supt Janet Stevenson said police were now searching for the man who had gone to the property with the woman.

“We believe that they were [all] known to each other … and that it was targeted,” Stevenson said.

“I understand this will cause fear in the community but we are actively investigating at this time and I think we’ll have some good avenues to follow.”

She said it was too early to say whether any weapons were found at the scene, but added: “We don’t know if there is a firearm still outstanding.”

“So we’re giving a lot of urgency around the apprehension of that male.”

Homicide squad detectives were investigating, but have not established a motive.

Police have urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.