Two people dead, one seriously hurt after highway crash near Red Deer, Alta.

RED DEER, Alta. — Two men are dead and a woman is in hospital after a car crash on a highway near Red Deer, Alta.

RCMP say they received reports of a two-vehicle collision Friday morning on Highway 2, south of McKenzie Road.

Police say a 93-year-old man from Sundre, who was the lone occupant of one vehicle, and a 78-year-old man from Rocky Mountain House who was a passenger in the other car died at the scene.

They say a 70-year-old woman from Sundre who was driving the second car was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say it appears one vehicle was pulled over on the side on the road and, when it tried to re-enter the travelling lane, hit a vehicle headed in the same direction.

RCMP say the investigation is in its early stages.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2023.

The Canadian Press