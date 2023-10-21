Two people dead, one seriously hurt after highway crash near Red Deer, Alta.
RED DEER, Alta. — Two men are dead and a woman is in hospital after a car crash on a highway near Red Deer, Alta.
RCMP say they received reports of a two-vehicle collision Friday morning on Highway 2, south of McKenzie Road.
Police say a 93-year-old man from Sundre, who was the lone occupant of one vehicle, and a 78-year-old man from Rocky Mountain House who was a passenger in the other car died at the scene.
They say a 70-year-old woman from Sundre who was driving the second car was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say it appears one vehicle was pulled over on the side on the road and, when it tried to re-enter the travelling lane, hit a vehicle headed in the same direction.
RCMP say the investigation is in its early stages.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2023.
The Canadian Press