Two people die in small boat Channel crossings as more than 700 make journey

Two people died attempting to cross the Channel on Sunday while more than 700 migrants made the journey.

Two migrants died after the small boat they were in got into trouble in French waters. About 50 people were reportedly rescued from the same boat after it sent a distress signal to the local coastguard. French authorities are now leading the investigation into the deaths.

New government data released on Monday showed that 703 people arrived in the UK after making the dangerous journey across the Channel on Sunday. This is the highest number of daily crossings since Sir Keir Starmer became prime minister.

It is not however the highest number of daily arrivals this year - which stands at 882 people on 18 June under the Conservative government.

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, from a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel. (PA)

More than 700 people travelled in just 11 small boats on Sunday, Home Office data shows.

1,172 people arrived on small boats last week, slightly up on the 713 people who arrived the week before. The latest figures take the provisional total for the year so far to 18,342, 13 per cent higher than this time last year but three per cent lower than in 2022.

2022 saw a particularly high year for Channel crossings, partially driven by a large number of Albanians making the journey that year.

Charities working with migrants at the French border said that 31 people who have died this year attempting to make the crossing.

This compares with 12 known deaths in 2023, not-for-profit organisation Utopia 56 said.

Earlier this year The Independent reported how migrants were taking longer journeys across the Channel because they were launching boats from beaches further along the French coast in a bid to evade police.

Migrants said that the increased crack-down from French police was making them more desperate to reach the UK.

The mother of a 21-year-old woman who died after being crushed in an overcrowded boat trying to cross the Channel said on Sunday that the family will have to attempt the journey again.

Amira Al Shammari, 52, who is in Calais, told PA news agency: “We have no options here, where should we go?

“Who’s going to give us the protection? We have to do that again.”

Her daughter Dina died in a crush as the family were attempting the crossing on July 28. The family of six arrived in France on July 1 and had attempted the crossing five times before Dina died.

Ms Al Shammari said: “The boat was so crowded. Dina was the first one, she ran to the boat because she wanted to go to the UK as soon as possible. They they followed her and, just like squeezing her from all over the place. When squeezing her she wasn’t able to breathe, and she started shouting.”

The family, who are Kuwaiti Bidoon, a stateless Arab minority, fled the Gulf state in 2018.

Responding to the published small boat figures, the Home Office said: “We all want to see an end to dangerous small boat crossings, which are undermining border security and putting lives at risk.

“The new government is taking steps to boost our border security, setting up a new border security command which will bring together our intelligence and enforcement agencies, equipped with new counter-terror-style powers and hundreds of personnel stationed in the UK and overseas, to smash the criminal smuggling gangs making millions in profit.”