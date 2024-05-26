Two people hurt in crash involving a semi-truck, Sacramento Metro Fire confirms

SWNS

A couple "sick of asking permission to go on holiday" quit their corporate jobs and spent $70k on a five-month cruise around the world for their entire family. Tiffany Baker, 38, and her husband, Mark, 40, packed in their roles in finance in April 2019 and decided to 'live life their way'. They decided to pull their daughters - Giuletta, nine, Penelope, seven and Delia, six - out of school and embark on the adventure of a lifetime. The epic cruise calling at 50 ports in 21 countries - including Australia, Africa, Spain and Singapore. The pair will homeschool their children while they are working remotely. In December, the family will fly from their home in Terre Haute, Indiana, US, to Prague, Czech Republic, to visit the Christmas markets and then Marseilles, France, where the cruise will set sale. Tiffany and Mark have splashed out $70k for two bedrooms on the cruise - and say the cost includes activities on board, food and drink - and have also given themselves a $10k spending allowance.