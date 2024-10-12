Two people killed in Alamance County shooting. Suspect arrested, charged.

Two people were killed in a shooting in Graham in Alamance County Friday night, police said.

Graham police officers responded to a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of E. Hill Street. The found two people who had been hit by gunfire — Jamal Isaiah Thorpe, 28, of Graham; and Kenneth Uriah Francis, 29, of Burlington.

Thorpe was declared dead at the scene. Francis was air-lifted to a local trauma center, where he died Saturday, police said.

Police arrested Derrick Ramont Spencer, 52, of Graham in connection with the shootings. He was initially charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of possessing a stolen firearm. Police said Saturday afternoon, after Francis died, that more charges would be filed.

They ask that anyone with information about the shooting contact Det. Sgt. Way at 336-570-6711 or Alamance County Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100.