Two people killed after home explosion in Bel Air

WMAR- Baltimore Scripps

Authorities have confirmed the 73-year-old owner of the Bel Air home was found dead along with the 35-year-old BGE contractor. The state fire marshal's office said the homeowner was getting ready for an open house. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

