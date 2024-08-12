Two people killed after home explosion in Bel Air

Reuters

Mexican drug lord Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada was tricked by the son of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman and forced to board a plane bound for the United States last month, he said in a statement on Saturday. The statement distributed by Zambada's lawyer provides the drug lord's version of how U.S. authorities were able to capture both Zambada, co-founder of the Sinaloa Cartel, and Joaquin Guzman Lopez, who is believed to have headed another faction of the criminal group, outside El Paso, Texas. Zambada said he was "ambushed" during what was supposed to be a meeting with Guzman Lopez and Sinaloa state officials including Governor Ruben Rocha and Hector Cuen, who had recently been elected as federal lawmaker for the upcoming congressional period.