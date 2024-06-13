Two people killed, one wounded in Broward shooting, deputies say

A predawn series of shootings left two people dead and one person hospitalized Thursday, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

When BSO deputies answered a shooting call around 5:45 a.m. in the 4000 block of Deerfield Beach’s Eastridge Drive, they found a man in the street who had been shot. BSO Fire Rescue paramedics took him to a hospital while deputies began checking out the area. They said they found two people in a home who had been shot and killed.

No suspect information has been released, although BSO said, so far, there doesn’t appear to be a broader community threat.

Anyone with information on these shootings who wants to remain anonymous can contact Broward Crime Stoppers either online or at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).