Two people killed in Polk County crash near Polk City
Authorities recovered the body of tech tycoon Mike Lynch on Thursday after his family yacht went down off the coast of Italy.
A Calgary man who turned his life around after he killed his friend with a headlock will be allowed to serve his sentence from home.Scott Midford, 32, was convicted of manslaughter in the death of his friend Austin Harris, 27, who died in March 2022.The two men were both "extremely intoxicated" when they got into a fight at Harris's home.Midford put Harris in a reverse headlock. After a "quick scuffle," Harris was released and he fell backward, hitting his head on the floor. "Very tragically [th
The child, identified as “D.M.” in court documents obtained by PEOPLE, was airlifted to the hospital on Saturday, Aug. 17, with dog bites to his neck and ear
Police say they are aware a home in Kitchener was displaying a flag with "offensive symbols."On Monday, several reports were made to police about the flag at a home in Kitchener. Photos and videos sent to CBC News and shared on social media show it's a red, white and black flag featuring a swastika on the front of a single-detached home.CBC News went to the neighbourhood on Thursday and saw that the flag has been removed.Police say they launched an investigation after receiving the reports."Memb
Georgia firefighters Reagan Anderson and Chandler Kuhbander were found dead in Tennessee on June 30
The five other missing passengers were recovered on Wednesday, Aug. 21
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Mounties say that officers investigating a break and enter in Prince George, B.C., stumbled on what turned out to be the biggest haul of illicit drugs in the city's history.
A 27-year-old man bleeding from the head and his travel companion were arrested after refusing to leave an American Airlines flight.
The suspect was caught on camera stealing the sister and brother's money jar as the girl poured the man a drink of lemonade in Chesapeake, Virginia.
A teenager is facing firearms charges and two others are facing fraud charges, after police allege they were in possession of property belonging to a missing Markham woman whose remains were found in Parry Sound, Ont., earlier this month.At a news conference on Thursday, York Regional Police said Yuk-Ying (Anita) Mui's body has been identified after it was found on Aug. 12. Police said they believe Mui was murdered. The 56-year-old's family reported her missing on Aug. 9, and her white 2024 Merc
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween confirmed the that "burned human remains" found in Parry Sound, Ont. on Aug. 12, have been identified as those from Markham-based real estate agent, Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, who disappeared on Aug, 9.
A South Asian police officer from Brampton has filed a human rights complaint against the Peel Police Services Board and the force's former chief for alleged racial discrimination and reprisal after testifying in a similar case filed 10 years ago. Insp. Raj Biring says he experienced "offensive racial slurs, derogatory statements and a workplace culture undermining and relegating South Asian police officers" in his human rights complaint obtained by CBC Toronto. It wasn't the first time the Huma
The husband of Mamta Kafle Bhatt, a 28-year-old Virginia mother who has been missing for over three weeks, has been charged with concealing a body in connection with her disappearance, which has received an outpour of community attention and prompted authorities to conduct hundreds of interviews and execute 10 related search warrants.
It's pronounced, "Appa-latch-uh."
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A U.S. border patrol agent in New York has been accused of ordering women to show him their breasts and claiming that it was part of his officials duties, authorities said.
ROME (AP) — Italian rescuers on Friday brought ashore the last of seven bodies from a superyacht that sunk off the coast of Sicily, the Coast Guard said. It is believed to be that of the daughter of British tech magnate Mike Lynch, who also perished when the boat sank earlier this week.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The city of New Orleans owes $1 million to a teenager who was already a victim of sexual assault when a city police offer with a history of misconduct complaints continued the abuse — pretending to be a friend and mentor before eventually assaulting her himself.
The San Dimas Mountain Rescue Team said that while they were searching, they ran into Jay Leno, who just so happened to be in the area with a friend
A Massachusetts pharmacist pleaded no contest Thursday to involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of 11 people in Michigan, all victims of tainted steroids that caused a national meningitis outbreak in 2012.
An anesthesiologist in New York state pleaded guilty to drugging and sexually abusing his family's nanny while she was asleep in his home, authorities said.