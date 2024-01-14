Two people at large after shots reportedly fired, car crashes into home in Mesa
Mesa police are looking for two persons of interest after shots were reportedly fired and a car crashed into a home Saturday morning.
Tierra Horn’s family members said she was in a “very toxic” relationship before her body was discovered.
Louis Wright spent 35 years in a Michigan prison for a crime he didn't commit. The state will now pay him for that time.
Victor Lee Turner broke down in tears during a 1989 news segment after claiming to have discovered the body of his son, 5-year-old Justin Lee Turner
Brandyn Hargrove faces 12 child sex abuse-related charges
Samuel Bond Haskell IV, 35, was arrested in November on suspicion of killing his wife and her parents after he allegedly hired day laborers to carry away bags full of human remains.
Alcohol was a factor in the judge’s decision to send a Hialeah man to prison.
While Marshall Rath was being beaten and stabbed to death, photos and videos of the fatal attack were sent to a woman in Quebec, a Calgary judge was told Friday, just before one of the accused killers backed out of her guilty plea.Jordan Smith and Dominic Hood were both charged with the second-degree murder of Rath, who was killed on Feb. 22, 2022. On Friday, Smith began the process of pleading guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter, even telling the judge that all of the details of the cr
Three people were arrested Saturday at the Avenue Road bridge over Highway 401 where demonstrations are prohibited, Toronto police say.In a post on X, formerly Twitter, police said the three people were arrested and removed from the overpass — one was arrested for mischief while two were arrested for obstructing police.In the tweet, police reminded members of the public that demonstrations or congregation of individuals on the bridge "are not permitted."Police said the overpass remained open.On
REGINA — A security camera has captured the more than seven hours a Regina man lay outside, waving for help from passing vehicles, before his death in freezing temperatures after he stumbled from a city bus. "Why are we turning a blind eye to help people?” said Jeff Holt, whose courier business Flatlander Express caught it on its security video. “It takes 30 seconds out of your life to save a life and all these people that went by didn't do anything to help him out." Holt received a call from Re
Toronto has banned tobogganing at 45 hills across the city due to safety concerns and one councillor says he's not happy with the move because there are more important issues that should be drawing the attention of city staff.Coun. Brad Bradford, who represents Beaches-East York, said on Friday that residents can manage the physical risk of tobogganing. He said the ban shows that Toronto is becoming a "no fun city" that doesn't respond to the needs of families."This is just nonsense," said Bradf
SPIRIT RIVER, Alta. — Alberta's police watchdog says a takedown by an RCMP officer was justified even though it resulted in the broken neck and paralysis of the suspect in the arrest. The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says officers responded to a call about a suspected break-in at a business in Wanham, more than 100 kilometres north of Grande Prairie, in June, 2022. It says the business owner discovered two people stripping copper wire inside, pointed a shotgun at them and waited for po
A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit alleging Donald Trump was involved with a fraudulent marketing company several weeks before it was set to go to trial.
In the juvenile court capital murder case, the mother, now 17, received less than half the maximum possible sentence of 40 years.
Under the stage name T-Sav, Tyrel Hieu George Mahoney Nguyen drew on his experiences as a gangster to make music.He may never win a Grammy, but the Surrey man's lyrics did help earn him two life sentences this week from a B.C. Supreme Court judge who found one of Nguyen's songs was essentially a thinly-veiled confession to the 2017 murder of gangster Randeep (Randy) Kang.The music video — along with testimony from a key police witness — was part of a body of evidence that convinced Justice Miria
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Federal prosecutors said Friday that they will seek the death penalty against a white supremacist who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket. Payton Gendron, 20, is already serving a sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole after he pleaded guilty to state charges of murder and hate-motivated domestic terrorism in the 2022 attack. New York does not have capital punishment, but the Justice Department had the option of seeking the death penalty in a separat
A 17-year-old boy charged with killing four members of a neighboring family in central California made his first appearance in court Thursday and entered the juvenile equivalent of a not-guilty plea. The teenager, who was identified in juvenile court only by the initials R.I. because of his age, was ordered to remain in custody. The bodies of Billy Bond, Darrell Bond and Guadalupe Bond were found in the backyard of their home Saturday, including one that was buried in a shallow grave, police said.
The B.C. government has suspended a trucking company after one of its vehicles scraped the roof of the Massey Tunnel on Wednesday. TSD Holdings Ltd. has had its fleet of 20 vehicles grounded until an investigation is complete, according to a Friday statement from B.C.'s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure. "This sends a strong message to drivers and carriers that there is no excuse for these crashes, and we are taking every incident seriously," said the statement. The province said no
A prominent Wet'suwet'en leader and two pipeline opponents were found guilty of criminal contempt of court for breaking an injunction against impeding work on the Coastal GasLink pipeline. B.C. Supreme Court Justice Michael Tammen read his decision to the court in Smithers on Friday. The accused were Sleydo', also known as Molly Wickham, a Wing Chief of Cas Yikh, a house group of the Gidimt'en Clan of the Wet'suwet'en Nation; Shaylynn Sampson, a Gitxsan woman with Wet'suwet'en family ties and Co
A former youth counsellor who worked with vulnerable teenagers at a secure detox facility was found guilty on Friday of sexual assault and sexual interference of a girl under her care. Jessica Ossais, 29, worked as an addiction counselor in the PChAD (Protection of Children Abusing Drugs) program back in 2019.Under Alberta legislation, parents who have children struggling with addictions can apply to the courts for a PChAD protection order, which allows for the child to be taken to a secure faci
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A commercial truck driver from Ukraine who faces a deportation order is trying to get his driving privileges back now that he's been acquitted of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire. “I would like to request a hearing to get my license back,” Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 28, wrote to the New Hampshire Department of Safety in September, according to records obtained by The Associated Press under the state's open records law. Zhukovskyy awaits a state administr