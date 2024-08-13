Two people and a pet were found dead after shooting was reported in Georgetown

A man, woman and a pet were found dead after a shooting at a home in Scott County Tuesday, according to media reports.

The Georgetown Police Department was conducting the death investigation on Secretariat Street, the department said in a Facebook post early Tuesday afternoon.

“Preliminary investigation shows no threat to the public,” police said. “Please use caution if traveling through this area due to an increased presence of emergency vehicles.”

A family member called police Tuesday morning regarding the shooting, and a man, woman and pet were found dead, WKYT reported.

Police were called at about 11:40 a.m., according to the Georgetown News-Graphic.

Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton declined to comment on the case Tuesday evening, saying it was still early in the investigation.