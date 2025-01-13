Two injured, four youths in custody after alleged assault at Ottawa school: police

OTTAWA — Ottawa police say four youth suspects are in custody after two people were injured in an alleged assault with an edged weapon at a high school Monday morning.

Police say officers responded to a report of an assault at Hillcrest High School in the city’s east end just after 9 a.m.

They say two victims were seriously injured in the alleged attack, and both are now in stable condition at the hospital.

Police say they put the school under lockdown as they conducted a search to "ensure the safety of all students."

They say they arrested one youth suspect upon arrival, and three more were located and arrested during the search.

The lockdown has since ended and police say there is no threat to public safety, but the school remains in a "secure" state.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2025.

The Canadian Press