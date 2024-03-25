Two people seriously injured, family of eight displaced from Lexington house fire

Two people from a family of eight were seriously injured in a Lexington house fire early Monday morning, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

Fire department District Major Derek Roberts said the fire was reported at 12:17 a.m. on Pierson Drive and when firefighters arrived they saw smoke and flames coming from the home.

A family of eight lived in the home. Roberts said five people were transported to a hospital with injuries, two of whom, an adult and one juvenile, have life-threatening injuries.

The house was destroyed from the fire. Roberts said the Red Cross is assisting the family.

The fire department is investigating the fire to determine the cause and origin.