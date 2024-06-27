Two people shot near Milwaukee's Washington Park
Two people were shot late Wednesday afternoon near Washington Park, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.
ESSEX, ONTARIO, CANADA — Police confirmed Wednesday that four people found dead in a rural home in southwestern Ontario last week were members of the same family. The four have been identified as 41-year-old Carly Walsh, 42-year-old Steven Walsh, 13-year-old Madison Walsh and eight-year-old Hunter Walsh. Ontario Provincial Police said they went to a home in the community of Harrow last Thursday after receiving a request to check on the well-being of someone inside. Police said they cannot confir
A Port St. Lucie mother has been sentenced to 21 life terms in prison plus 800 years after being convicted of 'evil and horrific' sex crimes against her children.
The former House speaker slammed the former president’s rhetoric after she was asked about her husband’s recovery from a 2022 hammer attack.
The owner of Motel St-Jacques, a 31-room guest house located on a dead-end street in western Montreal, where $45 bought a four-hour stay and $40 allegedly bought a bag of crack cocaine, profited from the prostitution and drug trade that took place there, according to police.The owner, Jitendrakumar Patel, who went by Jack, according to a police affidavit filed in Quebec court last week, helped undercover police officers buy drugs, including crack cocaine and fentanyl. The affidavit alleges he al
BURNABY, B.C. — Mounties in Burnaby, B.C., say they used undercover officers as part of a lengthy investigation into hundreds of stolen catalytic converters that they say were destined to be sent to the United States.
Texas’ parole board on Monday denied clemency for death row inmate Ramiro Gonzales, who is scheduled to be executed Wednesday for a 2001 murder, despite the fact a key expert witness no longer stands by his testimony at trial.
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Anthony Olienick, sitting alone in an empty police interrogation room, breaks down in tears when he learns the COVID-19 protest blockade at Coutts, Alta., has disbanded in part because of his arrest.
The man who killed his three children in Merritt more than 15 years ago was the focus of a BC Review Board hearing on the future of his custody and supervision. As Rumina Daya reports, the board heard that Allan Schoenborn, who has changed his name to Ken John Johnson, feels the public needs to "lighten up" about what he did.
The suspect allegedly the victim over the head with a frying pan, cut his throat with a box cutter and placed his body in a backyard storage area in 2014
Vermont has agreed to pay $175,000 to settle a lawsuit on behalf of a man who was charged with a crime for giving a state trooper the middle finger in 2018, the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union said Wednesday. The lawsuit was filed in 2021 by the ACLU of Vermont on behalf of Gregory Bombard, of St. Albans. Trooper Jay Riggen stopped Bombard’s vehicle in St. Albans on Feb. 9, 2018, because he believed Bombard had shown him the middle finger, according to the lawsuit.
The mother of missing 12-year-old Madalina Cojocari, who was last seen at her home in Cornelius, North Carolina, a town about 20 miles north of Charlotte, in November 2022, is now “considered a suspect in her disappearance,” according to an update from the Cornelius Police Department.
WARNING: This story contains details of child abuse.In a "shocking example of abuse" that cut short the life of a five-year-old girl in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Superior Court judge sentenced an Ottawa man to 14 years imprisonment on Monday.Justin Cassie-Berube, 30, repeatedly assaulted Chloe Guan-Branch in the months before she died in 2020, for things as trifling as not writing her letters correctly, Justice Pierre Roger told court. Those assaults included slaps to the mout
Robert Crimo III, the man accused of opening fire from a rooftop onto Fourth of July parade revelers in Highland Park, Illinois, two years ago, backed out of a proposed plea deal in a dramatic court hearing Wednesday.
A jury on Wednesday recommended a former prison guard trainee be sentenced to death for his execution-style murders of five women inside a Florida bank five years ago, a massacre that fulfilled his long-stated desire to kill.
"And that's how my mother lost a multi-million dollar inheritance and got stuck with a $50k funeral bill..."
Three days after a man was kidnapped, restrained, robbed and beaten, he managed to escape to a local hospital, Calgary police say in announcing charges against two women and a man.On Wednesday, Calgary police said they'd laid more than 50 charges against the three.This incident is believed to be drug-related, according to investigators.Victim lured to hotelOn May 6, around 1 p.m., the victim showed up at the Emerald Hotel & Suites in the northeast community of Sunridge.He believed he was meeting
Riasat Khan told Sheffield Crown Court how he was one of five people who were hit by a car in Sheffield in December 2023.
A teacher for the Raytown school district was let go Tuesday after an altercation with a student was caught on video and made the rounds on social media.
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Anticipation is mingling with fear across Haiti as the country welcomes the fourth major foreign intervention in its history to fight gang violence choking the Caribbean country.
The family of a Chicago woman missing in the Bahamas says they are “deeply concerned” for the safety of the 41-year-old, who traveled to the islands for a yoga retreat.