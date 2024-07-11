Two people struck by gunfire in shooting on Broadway in Land Park, Sacramento police say

Two people were struck by gunfire Wednesday afternoon in a shooting on Broadway in Sacramento’s Land Park neighborhood, police said.

The shooting was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Broadway, between 14th and 15th streets. Officers were at the scene investigating the shooting, authorities said.

Officer Anthony Gamble, a spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department, said he did not have any information on the condition of the two shooting victims.

This is a developing story; check back with sacbee.com for updates.