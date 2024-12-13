Two people taken to hospital after fairground ride ‘dropped to ground’

Two people were taken to hospital after an incident on a fairground ride in Birmingham.

The West Midlands Fire Service said the City Flyer ride had dropped to ground level “whilst in operation” in Centenary Square.

Thirteen people were treated by West Midlands Ambulance Service with two taken to Midland Metropolitan University Hospital.

The ambulance service said the two people taken to hospital were not believed to have suffered serious injuries, while the remaining casualties were discharged at the scene.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 7.30pm on Thursday.

Thirteen people were treated by West Midlands Ambulance Service (Phil Barnett/PA)

“This incident involved a fairground ride that had failed and crashed,” the fire service said.

“The ride dropped to ground level whilst in operation.”

The fire service added that they were not working to rescue any other people from the crash.

Wires from ride appeared to be tangled up (@Kannyzee/PA)

Pictures from the scene posted to social media appear to show wires from two of the swings tangled up. A police cordon was in place around the scene.

Danter Attractions, who manage the ride, declined to comment when contacted about the incident.