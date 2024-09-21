Two pick 6’s by same player highlights Clovis’ shutout victory over Bullard

The past two weeks hasn’t certainly gone Bullard High’s way.

It also can be difficult when facing the past two teams who continue to be on a roll (Bakersfield and now Clovis).

In Clovis’ case, though, the Cougars seemed primed for the rest of the season especially if the defense does its job.

They did just that Friday night at Lamonica Stadium.

Clovis had two interceptions that was returned for a touchdown in a 53-0 victory.

Those two pick 6’s were by Ayden Hernandez in a rare feat by any player on any level.

Hernandez’s first interception happened with 11:42 left in the second quarter off Tyler Franklin. Then he followed that up with another pick-6 with 13 seconds remaining in the first half.

Predictions

The Bee 5-0 in the Week 5 predictions.

The Bee correctly picked Sunnyside, Clovis, Central, Sanger and Kerman to win its games.

For the season, The Bee is 22-3.

Top 25 fared

1. Clovis East (5-0) defeated Lemoore 38-7

2. Clovis (5-0) defeated Bullard 53-0

3. Clovis North (3-1) Saturday vs. Los Alamitos, 1 p.m.

4. Central (5-0) defeated Liberty-Bakersfield 41-14

5. Hanford (5-0) defeated Redwood 56-12

6. Clovis West (3-2) lost to Turlock 19-15

7. Tulare Union (4-0) defeated Ridgeview 43-8

8. Bakersfield (5-0) defeated North 52-17

9. Shafter (4-0) defeated Edison 50-12

10. Buchanan (4-0) DNP

11. Liberty-Bakersfield (2-3) lost to Central 41-14

12. Frontier (2-3) defeated San Joaquin Memorial 42-8

13. Sunnyside (4-0) defeated McLane 13-6

14. Bakersfield Christian (3-1) defeated Stockdale 55-0

15. Tehachapi (3-1) DNP

16. Sanger (3-2) defeated Kingsburg 20-17

17. Lemoore (3-2) lost to Clovis East 38-7

18. Arroyo Grande (3-1) defeated Righetti 42-27

19. Independence (3-2) lost to Kennedy 34-19

20. Golden West (3-1) DNP

21. Centennial (4-1) defeated St. Joseph 35-14

22. Highland (4-1) lost to Porterville 28-21

23. San Joaquin Memorial (3-2) lost to Frontier 42-8

24. Bullard (3-2) lost to Clovis 53-0

25. Kingsburg (2-3) lost to Sanger 20-17

Clovis High’s Maddox Merrill raises a finger as he scores a touchdown against Bullard Friday night, Sept. 20, 2024 at Lamonica Stadium in Clovis.

Clovis High quarterback Deagan Rose, center, runs the ball with Bullard’s Brayden Chiarito to the left Friday night, Sept. 20, 2024 at Lamonica Stadium in Clovis.

Clovis High’s Bryce McCave, left, is tackled by Bullard’s Jayden Jenkins, right, Friday night, Sept. 20, 2024 at Lamonica Stadium in Clovis.

Clovis High’s Jordan Ybarra, center, runs the ball in for a touchdown against Bullard Friday nigiht, Sept. 20, 2024 in Clovis.

Bullard quaterback Tyler Franklin is seen sacked, bottom center, by Clovis High’s defense Friday night, Sept. 20, 2024 at Lamonica Stadium in Clovis.