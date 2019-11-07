Two racing powerboats flip and crash simultaneously at Key West Race

SHOWS: OFFSHORE KEY WEST, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES (NOVEMBER 6, 2019) (RACE WORLD OFFSHORE VIA THE FLORIDA KEYS NEWS BUREAU - ACCESS ALL)

1. TWO POWERBOATS RACING IN PARALLEL / POWERBOATS FLIPPING / POWERBOATS CRASHING AND LANDING UPSIDE-DOWN ON WATER

STORY: Two powerboats racing in parallel flipped and crash on Wednesday (November 6) during the first day of Key West Powerboat Races.

On the fifth lap of the Super Stock race off the island city, the LPC and Team Allen Lawn Care boats rose perpendicular to the water between the second and third turns, before both landed upside-down.

The race was stopped for safety and both teams' driver and throttleman were able to exit the overturned boats. According to Race World Offshore Florida Keys news bureau, some participants involved in the accident were transported to a medical facility from where they were released on Wednesday evening. No serious injuries were reported.

Racing off the Florida Keys will continue Friday, Nov. 8, with the finals set for Sunday, Nov. 10, to determine world title winners in multiple classes.

(Production: Temis Tormo)