Two sailors die on separate yachts during Sydney to Hobart race - as 15 other boats withdraw

Two sailors were killed on separate boats during a yacht race in Australia - adding to the event's long history of deaths.

Both were taking part in the 722-mile Sydney to Hobart yacht race and died overnight, race organisers Rolex said in a statement.

They said one sailor each on the entrants Flying Fish Arctos and Bowline was killed after being struck by their yacht's boom - a large horizontal pole at the bottom of a sail.

The names of the crew members who died have not been released yet.

Meanwhile, 15 other yachts - including favourite Master Lock Comanche - withdrew from the race over the weather.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rolex then said Flying Fish Arctos was sailing approximately 30 nautical miles (nm) east/south-east of Ulladulla when their incident occurred.

Later, Bowline was around 30nm east/north-east of Batemans Bay when a sailor was struck. Crew members on both yachts administered CPR but were unsuccessful at resuscitating the sailors.

"As these incidents are being dealt with by the Water Police and all family members are yet to be contacted, we cannot provide further details at this stage," Rolex added.

"Our thoughts are with the crews, family and friends of the deceased. Further information will be provided as it becomes available."

Read more from Sky News:

Reform UK membership overtakes Tories, party claims

WHO chief 'at Yemen airport' during Israeli air strikes

According to the race's official website, Flying Fish Arctos is manned by 12 people, including veterans of previous races.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bowline was also manned by a skipper, a navigator and seven other crew members.

The race will continue as the fleet continues its passage to Constitution Dock in Hobart, with the first boats expected to arrive later on Friday or early Saturday morning.