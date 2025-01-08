Snow causes severe delays in Devon and Cornwall

Heavy snowfall in parts of Devon and Cornwall have resulted in widespread travel disruption, with drivers reporting being stuck for hours.

Police have advised drivers to consider whether or not their journeys are "absolutely necessary" and if not to "wait until the current weather moves through".

Officers said "a number of weather related road closures" were in place on both the A380 and A38.

An amber warning for snow for much of Devon and Cornwall will last until 21:00 GMT, with warnings of travel disruption.

A yellow warning of snow covers a wide area of the South West [BBC]

A yellow warning of snow over a wider area of the South West, which was issued earlier, continues until 23:59.

The Met Office has also issued an ice warning which covers most of Cornwall from 03:00 to 12:00 on Thursday.

National Highways South West and Devon County Council warned of heavy snow on the A38 around Telegraph Hill near Exeter.

Speaking to BBC Radio Devon, Michael said he had been stuck in "standstill traffic" for close to four hours.

He said: "We left home at Newton St Cyres at 14:00 heading for Dartmouth for one of my wife's Christmas presents.

"We drove for just under an hour when the traffic came to a standstill in very heavy snow.

"We took the decision to turn around, got back onto the A380 heading north and I think we've moved 100 yards in three-and-a-half hours."

'Snow fell quickly'

Another listener Jackie said she had been stuck for four-and-a-half hours on the "incline to Telegraph Hill".

She said: "We have our little dog, so we've had to get snow to melt it in her dog bowl so she gets some water - it's lucky we had some dog food with us so she's been fed."

Gritters and snowploughs have been deployed but drivers have been urged to avoid the area.

Delivery driver Gareth, also stuck on the A380 going up Telegraph Hill, said a snow plough had passed through with an ambulance and paramedic.

He added: "Everyone seems to be alright, every now and then there's people walking past me to go and get supplies from the garage.

"I collared a young lad as he was walking past and said if you're going to the garage can you get me a few bits, and he did so.

"I've now just got to sit here and wait; it is what it is."

Paul Beecher, National Highways duty manager, said staff were "dealing with the situation" on nearby Haldon Hill.

"The snow did come down really, really quick and we appreciate some vehicles have been held up there for a time," he said.

"However, I can reassure everyone that we are working to get the rotational salting and traction plan in operation there – that's all co-ordinated to get traffic moving through the routes as best we can."

Earlier more than 2,200 homes were without power in the TR5 area of Cornwall.

Speaking to BBC Radio Cornwall, Steve from one of the affected areas in St Agnes said: "Fortunately, we haven't got a lot of snow here but what we haven't got is any electricity."

He added: "It's dark and it's cold – it was supposed to come back on a few hours ago, but it hasn't, and it looks like quite a wide area affected, the whole village looks out.

"I've lit the log burner and we're all huddled around that, just hoping that we get the electricity back as soon as possible."

National Grid said there were also several hundred outages in the TQ12 and TQ13 postcodes of Devon, which it hoped to resolve by 21:00 GMT.

Motorists in Cornwall earlier reported being stuck in lengthy queues of "more than two hours" on the A30 near the Jamaica Inn.

Spencer told BBC Radio Cornwall: "I heard there was a lorry stuck in a lane but clearly there's more than that going on.

"I can see a sea of headlights on the opposite carriageway, they're occasionally releasing little batches of cars from that side."

At about 19:20 one driver reported a gritter "moving at a slow pace through the area" with a police escort.

Stansfield Academy, Princetown Community Primary School and Hennock Primary School were closed for the day.

St Wenn School in Cornwall was also closed because there was no hot water or heating.

On Thursday, Cornwall College St Austell and Duchy College Stoke Climsland will both be closed, while Doubletrees School in St Blazey is not due to open until 11:00.

Devon County Council confirmed Christow Primary School, The Promise School and Princetown Community Primary School would be closed on Thursday.

In Princetown, on Dartmoor, snow has been falling with predictions of as much as 10cm (4in) on Exmoor and Dartmoor.

Some villagers and visitors in the area decided to embrace the winter weather.

In an interview with BBC Spotlight one woman from Plymouth said: "We've got some sledges, so we're gonna stay here for a little bit and let the kids have some fun in the snow.

"Apparently it's snowing in Plymouth now, but it wasn't when we left so that's why we've come out and given the kids a snow day."

Train services between Liskeard and Looe in Cornwall have been cancelled due to flooding, GWR announced.

It said the line had been closed and disruption was expected until the end of the day.

Dartmoor National Park closed its visitor centres because of hazardous road conditions created by snow and ice.

Analysis by David Braine, BBC South West senior broadcast meteorologist

Snow is notoriously difficult to predict and often the difference of 0.5 of a degree means sleet and rain... or snow.

Whilst most south coast locations have had rain and temperatures have held up because of the relative warmth of the sea, inland the influence of that weakens and sleet and snow has fallen.

Temperatures decrease the higher up you live, so the greatest risk of snowfall this evening is on high ground above 150m (450ft).

The amber warning area reflects this along with lower temperatures the further north you travel.

There is an added effect of the easterly wind creating further snowfall conditions on the east facing slopes and roads of the moors and hills.

Once this area of rain/sleet and snow clears later on Wednesday night the temperatures will plummet allowing a widespread frost and mostly fine but icy conditions for Thursday morning.

There is also a chance of a few wintry showers affecting western Cornwall on Thursday morning.

Snow covers trees in Princetown on Dartmoor [BBC]

Adrian Leisk, head of road safety at road safety partnership Vision Zero, said drivers should slow down in icy conditions.

He also advised:

Avoid driving into standing water where the depth cannot be seen

Consider whether the journey is essential and if it can be postponed or a different route can be taken

Recognise the limitations of driving on summer tyres and drive at a very slow pace

Ensure the driver has a full and clear view of the road ahead, as required by law

Drivers are being warned to take care in the snow [BBC]

Mr Leisk said: "If you start to skid, remove the cause of it.

"So if that's because you are accelerating, then lift off.

"If it's because you're braking, lift off the braking."

He said people had been driving into water during heavy rain over the last few days.

"Never ever drive into standing water if you can't see the bottom," he said.

"If you get stuck, you risk the safety of not only yourself, but also the emergency services."

