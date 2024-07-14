Two shot, one stabbed at Golden Nugget in Buffalo
Buffalo Police said two men were shot and one man was stabbed early Sunday morning inside the Golden Nugget.
The 20-year-old kitchen worker and registered Republican has been named by the FBI as the gunman.
Federal investigators have identified the man who shot at Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania.
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge on Friday brought a sudden and stunning end to the involuntary manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin, dismissing it in the middle of the actor's trial and saying it cannot be filed again.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A man who was accused of holding his girlfriend captive in her dorm room at a Minnesota college for three days while raping, beating and waterboarding her has reached a plea deal that calls for a sentence of up to 7 1/2 years.
The deaths in Tarrant County have all occurred since Bill Waybourn was elected sheriff in 2017, and local officials want federal oversight of the facility.
The Investigation Discovery three-part docuseries 'The Black Widower: The Six Wives of Thomas Randolph' airs on Monday, July 15
OSHAWA, Ont. — Durham Regional Police say a man and a woman both died after being shot in Oshawa. Police say they were called to the area of Jane Avenue and Glenforest Street in Oshawa at about 12:35 p.m. on Saturday. At the scene, police say offers found a 42-year-old male who had been shot, and who died of his injuries en route to the hospital. Police say information on scene led them to a second address on Glenforest Street, where they found a 42-year-old woman who had also been shot and who
First responders in Victoria say they will only attend calls on a block of Pandora Avenue with a police escort following a recent assault on a paramedic.Police responded to a call for help to the 900 block of Pandora Avenue Thursday after a man in need of medical assistance allegedly punched and kicked the paramedic who was caring for him in the face. Victoria Police Department (VicPD) Chief Del Manak said the following day he held an emergency meeting with the city's mayor, the Victoria Fire De
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Prosecutors charged two French rugby players with aggravated sexual assault Friday, the latest development in the case of a woman who said she was repeatedly raped by the athletes after they took her to their hotel room and prevented her from leaving.
"This incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of leaving children unattended in vehicles," said the Marana Police Department
ABC News Senior Investigative Correspondent Aaron Katersky offers the latest about the shooting at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Yet when Michael Kobe reported problems involving Roger Golubski and others, he says, nothing happened. So why is he the one ‘haunted by the fact he could have done more? From Melinda Henneberger:
When two US avocado inspectors were assaulted and detained at a police roadblock in the Mexican state of Michoacán last month, it sparked a costly international crisis.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Before Saturday’s attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, there have been multiple instances of political violence targeting U.S. presidents, former presidents and major party presidential candidates.
“This whole situation didn’t sit well with me,” Sheriff Jeremie Wilson says
Police said it appears that the skeletal remains belonged to a “person" who "was using the house as a shelter"
The remains of a number of women were found at a rubbish dump in the capital, Nairobi.
Durham Regional Police say a shooting at two separate homes in Oshawa has left a man and a woman dead. As Noor Ra'fat reports, police say the alleged assailant is known to the victims.
The teen was last seen with her two young cousins, ages 4 and 6, when all three disappeared from the San Juan Tlihuaca neighborhood of Azcapotzalco.
Combs allegedly threatened former Vibe editor-in-chief Danyel Smith in 1997, after she declined to show him an upcoming magazine cover depicting him as an angel.