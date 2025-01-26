Two snowmobiles crash off a bridge in Pittsburg into icy brook
Two snowmobiles crash off a bridge in Pittsburg into icy brook
Two snowmobiles crash off a bridge in Pittsburg into icy brook
"About six years ago, I started feeling even more exhausted than usual. I also had lower back and abdominal pain and bloating, but I shrugged it off because women just have to deal with that..."
We all know that a lump in the breast is the classic red flag sign, but that's not what prompted me to get checked out.
"I usually do swearing tics when they’re least appropriate, so I think a large part of it is my brain doing the thing I least want to do."
The majority of Americans think prescription drug costs are unreasonable and believe a major contributor to the high cost is profits made by pharmaceutical companies, a survey by KFF found. Although...
"Time for new goals!" the singer declared as she shared the update on Instagram
In a January 22 episode of "Live with Kelly and Mark," Kelly Ripa shared that she gained 12 pounds after she became sober in 2017. Here's what she said.
The Texas newborn reportedly was left on a street corner directly across from a fire station with a 24-hour safe surrender site
Bill 7 is a controversial law that allows hospitals to move people into long-term care homes not of their choosing, or charge them $00 a day if they stay in hospital. It was recently challenged in court — but that challenge has now been thrown out. The CBC's Jennifer La Grassa explains.
In the largest study of its kind, scientists have mapped out the ample health benefits of drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy, many of which extend far beyond losing weight. Published in the journal Nature Medicine, this new study led by Ziyad Al-Aly of the Veteran's Affairs health system in St. Louis, tracked millions of diabetes patient outcomes over a period of 3.5 years. Of those, over 200,000 had been prescribed a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonist receptor — the class of drugs that includes
Do you know how to spot a credit card skimmer? It's a crime that has so many of us on alert in order to protect our money. Detroit police say the same alleged thieves installed skimmers at three stores in Detroit.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Donald Trump on Friday used his executive authority to restore U.S. participation in two international anti-abortion pacts, including one that cuts off U.S. family planning funds for foreign organizations if they provide or promote abortions. Trump reinstated the Mexico City Policy, which opponents call the "global gag rule" because they say it silences abortion advocates. Established by former President Ronald Reagan in 1984, it has been rescinded by each Democratic president since then and reinstated when a Republican returns to the White House.
2025 is sure to be a knockout year for new cars, especially when it comes to sports utility vehicles, or SUVs. You might be in the market for a vehicle that can handle the rugged terrain and have lots...
Police are looking to identify a driver after a child was seen yelling for help from a moving car.The Waterloo Regional Police Service said in a news release that there were reports of a car driving fast in a parking lot with the passenger door open. Police say a witness told officers they saw a child's arm hanging out of the car and heard the child yelling for help.The incident happened on Friday at a parking lot in the Highland Road West and Ira Needles Boulevard area of Kitchener, police said
You trust your financial planner with your money. You trust your doctor with your health. When it comes to your vehicles, you likely trust your mechanic to steer you in the right direction. Maybe you...
It can't be said that Americans weren't flush for SUV options in 2024. Despite costing more than sedans and hatchbacks, the SUV market grows every year. Regardless of inflationary or economic...
One elderly man has been pronounced dead, and two other adult males are in hospital with non-life-threatening conditions after a fire broke out at a home in Brampton. Officials say it happened just after 7:30 a.m., at a home in the Mississauga Road & Buick Boulevard area. The cause of the fire remains unknown and the Ontario Fire Marshall has been called in to investigate. Lexy Benedict reports.
Proceeds from the Pennsylvania Treasury's most recent unclaimed property auction set a new record.
Six people were taken to hospital with injuries but have been discharged, United Airlines said.
The path will be cleared this weekend for the much-anticipated arrival of a new permanent vessel for the ferry run between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia. The Canadian Coast Guard sent a notice that it will be conducting ice-breaking operations Sunday in the Pictou, N.S., area in anticipation of the arrival of MV Northumberland, formerly MV Fanafjord. A marine-vessel tracking website showed Northumberland's position to be just off the north coast of Cape Breton island as of Saturday aftern
Make it easy on yourself. These pros have already figured it out for you.