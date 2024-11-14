Two students on board Fall Mountain District school bus involved in crash on Route 12
Walpole police said the crash occurred at about 3:18 p.m. on Route 12 near Halls Crossing Road and Black Jack Crossing.
Quebec provincial police have confirmed that the body found in a Montreal nature park on Oct. 30 was that of kidnapping victim and cryptocurrency influencer Kevin Mirshahi.In late summer, before Mirshahi's body was discovered, a woman was arrested and charged in the murder and quadruple kidnapping that occurred in late June in Old Montreal.On Aug. 22, Joanie Lepage, 32, was charged with the first-degree murder of Mirshahi, 25, in Les Cèdres, a municipality in Quebec's Montérégie region.Mirshahi
For weeks a woman complained about sounds coming from under her El Sereno home at night. Police made a terrifying discovery: a man in the crawl space.
After a scheduling hearing for his upcoming fraud trial, self-styled right-wing warrior Steve Bannon stood outside Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday afternoon and threatened top law enforcement officers in the city, state, and nation. He mentioned in particular Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, New York State Attorney General Letitia James, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Associate Attorney General Lisa Monaco, and special prosecutor Jack Smith. “The hunted are to become the hunt
WARNING: This article may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it. A now nine-year-old girl who says she was sexually assaulted by a priest last year in Little Grand Rapids First Nation told court on Tuesday she remembers feeling scared as the priest allegedly walked her to his bedroom inside the church that day.The girl, who cannot be identified because of a publication ban, said that Arul Savari then took his clothes off. She said Savari, who she called
HOUSTON (AP) — A judge on Tuesday sentenced a woman to 50 years in prison for forcing three of her children to live with the decomposing body of their dead 8-year-old brother for more than a year in a soiled, roach-infested Houston-area apartment.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have released dashcam footage of a crash that sent two people to hospital in life-threatening condition, linked to an ongoing investigation into rocks being thrown at moving vehicles in the GTA.In a news release issued Tuesday, OPP investigators said that since Sept. 20, the force's Aurora detachment has gotten 11 reports of rocks being intentionally thrown at vehicles travelling along Highway 48 in Markham. York police have also identified nine reports of rocks b
Toronto police say they have arrested 23 people after close to 100 shots were fired outside a recording studio in Toronto's west end on Monday night — though no one was injured. Officers were in the area of Queen Street W. and Sudbury Street around 11:20 p.m. for an unrelated investigation, Deputy Chief Lauren Pogue said at a news conference Tuesday morning. Police Chief Myron Demkiw said later Tuesday they were conducting a bail compliance check.A stolen car pulled up to the area, Pogue said, a
"More stories like this. Less stories of boys screaming: 'Your body my choice,'" one woman said in response to the tweet.
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge recused himself Tuesday from presiding over Arizona’s fake electors case after an email surfaced in which he told fellow judges to speak out against attacks on Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign for the presidency.
An Oklahoma City police officer is on administrative leave after video showed him throwing Lich Vu, 70, to the ground after a traffic ticket dispute.
For months, Abbotsford, B.C., businessman Jas Arora had been getting phone calls from strangers — people demanding money and threatening his family if he didn't pay up. But the threats became real this August when his son woke him late one night, saying someone was throwing things at the house.Arora raced outside, where he was overwhelmed by the smell of gasoline and found the driveway covered in broken glass."My wife said, 'No, no, go inside right away … Please, shut down the lights and call th
MONTREAL — A Quebec provincial police officer has been suspended for 15 days without pay after throwing part of a young motorcycle accident victim's skull into a ravine in 2021.
SURREY, B.C. — Federal Mounties have arrested three men in Surrey, B.C., who they say are tied to an organized crime group with links to Mexican drug cartels believed to be importing cocaine to Canada.
A video posted on social media appears to have been the catalyst for a west-end Toronto shootout between two groups this week — with cops caught in the crossfire, a police source says.Undercover officers were in the area of Queen Street W. and Sudbury Street on Monday night, conducting a bail compliance check, Police Chief Myron Demkiw said Tuesday.A police source, who CBC News is not identifying because they are not authorized to speak publicly about the investigation, said undercover officers
A man has now been charged in the deaths of two women hit by a car after they stopped to assist a turtle cross the road last spring. The women, sisters in their 60s, were killed when they were struck by a car on May 18 on Charing Cross Road. Police now say that a a 24-year-old man from Raleigh Township has been charged with two counts of careless driving causing death. He will appear in court on Dec. 17."The Chatham-Kent Police extend their heartfelt condolences to the families affected by this
Hannah Nicole Driver died from stab wounds in December 2020, prompting the arrest of her mother Chloe Alexis Driver who police allege had a "polygamist cult lifestyle"
Dean Dempster, a response officer for Greater Manchester Police, assaulted the child while on duty in Oldham in December last year.
Jacquelyn Renee Powers is facing a charge of murder
A 17-year-old from Toronto has been charged with first-degree murder after a Kitchener man was found dead in January.Officers were called to Gray Street, near the intersection of Ottawa Street N. and Lackner Boulevard, at 9 a.m. on Jan. 25. Officers found a 28-year-old man dead outside a residence. The investigation led to area schools being put into hold and secure for about two hours.Police said there were two suspects in the case.On Tuesday, police arrested a 17-year-old Toronto male. He cann
LONDON, Ont. — A mischief charge against a doctor who squirted ketchup on the London, Ont., office of a member of Parliament last year has been dropped.