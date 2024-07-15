Two 'surprise' tornadoes hit southern Ontario as Beryl remnants passed through

Two weak tornadoes have been confirmed in London, Ont. on July 10, as the last of the remnants of Hurricane Beryl passed through the region.

"It’s a bit of a surprise – provided by the remnants of Beryl – but there were indeed two weak tornadoes in London on July 10," said Dr. David Sills, Executive Director of the Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP).

Based on video evidence provided, two low-topped rotation storms with funnel clouds were confirmed.

I'm not a weather expert... but this sure looks like a tornado forming over @CityofLdnOnt.



Filmed moments ago from West 5 / Riverbend area.@CTVLondon @LFPress pic.twitter.com/otKA5qyVzU — Daniel Hart (@dwhart) July 10, 2024

NTP also conducted a thorough survey of the area, and was able to find evidence of wind damage along the paths of those funnel clouds in West London and Hyde Park. A short track of about 10 metres was also documented in one case, along with related tree damage at a golf course, as well as some crop damage.

Both of the tornadoes have been rated as EF0, with an estimated maximum wind speed of 90 km/h.

Northern Tornadoes Project - London crop damage - July 10

A tornado vortex pattern in a corn crop near the intersection of Fanshawe Park Road and Hyde Park Road in London, ON. | Northern Tornadoes Project

No injuries were reported for either tornado, and they were the only ones reported that were linked to Beryl remnants.

Environment Canada did not issue a tornado warning at the time, with a lack of "traditional" tornado ingredients making it extremely difficult to predict. It was a line of heavy showers that came through, with not even a rumble of thunder or lightning with it.

According to Sills in a CBC News report, it was just the environment around the hurricane remnants that provided enough low-level wind shear and instability that can generate these kinds of things.

Northern Tornadoes Project - London tree damage - July 10

Drone image of large tree branches down near the intersection of Oxford Street and Cherryhill Boulevard in London, ON. | Northern Tornadoes Project

Severe thunderstorm chances continue across southern Ontario to start this new week, with residents being reminded to remain weather-aware as conditions can change quickly amid severe weather season.