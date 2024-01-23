Two suspects at large after Six Nations shooting

Police on Six Nations of the Grand River are looking for two suspects after a shooting sent one person to hospital on Saturday.

According to police, officers responded to reports of shots fired at a Harold Road address around 3 p.m. and found one person with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to hospital and was in stable condition as of Monday afternoon.

Witnesses provided police with descriptions of two suspects said to have left the scene in a black SUV.

Police described the first suspect as a Black man standing about five-foot-seven with a large build and dreadlocks. Police are also looking for an Indigenous man with a skinny build standing around six-foot-three and dressed all in black.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Six Nations Police or Crime Stoppers.

J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator