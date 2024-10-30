Two taken to hospital after fire breaks out at BAE Systems’ Barrow shipyard

Two people have been taken to hospital after a fire broke out at BAE Systems’ Barrow-in-Furness shipyard in Cumbria, police said.

Cumbria Constabulary said the fire at the nuclear submarine shipyard broke out at about 12.45am and was ongoing.

Police said there is “no nuclear risk”, but two people were taken to hospital for suspected smoke inhalation.

Emergency services are currently in attendance at BAE at a significant fire at the site. There is no nuclear risk. However, people living nearby are advised to remain indoors and keep doors and windows closed.

A statement said: “At this time there are no other casualties and everyone else have been evacuated from the Devonshire Dock Hall and are accounted for.”

The force advised people living nearby to “remain indoors whilst emergency services respond to the incident and keep doors and windows closed”.

BAE Systems has been contacted for comment.