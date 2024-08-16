Two teenagers charged with extreme right-wing terrorism offences

An 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman have been charged with suspected right-wing terrorism offences.

Rex William Henry Clark, 18, from Ilford, East London, faces charges of preparing terrorist acts. Sofija Vinogradova, 19, of Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, has been charged with preparing terrorist acts and two counts of collecting information likely to be useful for terrorism.

The pair were remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday. Police say the investigation relates to suspected extreme right-wing terrorism activity.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met's Counter Terrorism Command, said: "These are extremely serious charges, but I would urge the public not to speculate any further about this case at this time and allow the criminal justice process to run its course unimpeded.

"While we are not able to comment in any detail about the investigation now that these charges have been brought, I want to reassure the public that at this time we do not believe that there is any wider threat related to this investigation, although our investigation very much continues.

“I also want to make clear that our investigation into this matter is not as a consequence of the disorder across the country which occurred following the terrible events in Southport."

The operation began on August 4 when officers arrested Vinogradova in Cheshunt on suspicion of firearms offences and collecting terrorist information. She was initially released on bail.

On August 10, both Vinogradova and Clark were arrested in Cheshunt under terrorism legislation. Police conducted searches at addresses in Cheshunt and Ilford.

After further investigation and consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, charges were brought against both suspects.