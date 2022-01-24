Two teenagers sent to hospital after stabbing in North York

Two teenage boys have been hospitalized after a stabbing near Fairview Mall in North York, police say. (CBC - image credit)
Two teenage boys were seriously injured in a stabbing near Fairview Mall in North York on Sunday, police say.

Const. Alex Li, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said police responded to a call about a stabbing near Don Mills Road West and Fairview Mall Drive just after 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Paramedics say both of the boys, believed to be in their mid-teens, were rushed to a trauma centre, one in serious condition and the other in moderate or non-serious condition.

Li said several people have been arrested, but he could not provide the exact number because the investigation is ongoing.

Officers also recovered a weapon, Li said.

