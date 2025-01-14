Two teens charged in alleged assault at Ottawa high school: police

Ottawa police say two teenage boys have been charged after an alleged assault with a weapon at a high school left two people seriously injured.

Police were called to a report of an assault at Hillcrest High School in the city's east end just after 9 a.m. Monday.

Two victims were seriously injured in the alleged attack, and both were in stable condition in the hospital as of Monday afternoon.

Police say a 16-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

They say a 15-year-old boy has been charged with mischief and harassment by threatening conduct.

Police say two other youths were arrested Monday but have since been released without charges pending further investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2025.

The Canadian Press