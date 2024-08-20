Two Teens Charged with Murder in Shooting Death of “General Hospital” Actor Johnny Wactor

Two other people, one 18 and the other 22 years old, were also charged in Wactor's death, but with lesser charges

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images Johnny Wactor on October 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Four people have been arrested in the death of General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Monday, Aug. 19.

Robert Barceleau and Sergio Estrada, both 18, were charged with murder amid the investigation into Wactor’s death. Leonel Gutierrez, also 18, and Frank Olano, 22, were also charged with lesser counts. The LAPD’s Central Bureau Homicide Division is conducting the investigation.

Barceleau, Estrada and Gutierrez were charged with one count of attempted robbery with personal use of a firearm and one count of grand theft with an allegation of principal armed with a firearm.

Barceleau was also charged with murder with special circumstances of murder during an attempted robbery and personal use of a firearm. He faces a potential life sentence without parole.

Estrada was charged with one count of murder with an allegation of principal armed with a firearm. He could face a maximum of life in prison.

Olano was charged with one count of accessory after the fact to murder, one count of receiving stolen property, and three counts of being a felon with a firearm. Olano faces five years and eight months in prison. Gutierrez faces four years and eight months in prison.

Barceleau is being held without bail. Estrada is being held on $2,070,000 bail. Olano is being held on $1,080,000 bail. Gutierrez is being held on $120,000 bail. The defendants are set to be arraigned Aug. 19 in Dept. 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

Jesse Grant/Getty Johnny Wactor on October 13, 2022 in Glendale, California.

The charges follow the Thursday, Aug. 15, arrest of each man and two weeks after the LAPD released still images taken from video footage. The images allegedly show the suspects and the stolen black Infiniti Q50 sedan that police say the suspects were driving on the day Wactor died.

Wactor, 37, was fatally shot in the early hours of May 25. He was ending his shift as a bartender in a downtown Los Angeles bar and walked towards his car when he came upon three armed car thieves who were attempting to steal his catalytic converter from his vehicle.

“We are committed to seeking justice for Mr. Wactor and ensuring that those responsible are held accountable for their actions," Gascón said in a press release. “The loss of this talented young actor, who was in the prime of his life and had so much to offer the world, is deeply felt by all of us. Mr. Wactor’s work and presence touched the lives of many, and our hearts go out to his family, friends and the entire community who mourn this devastating loss.”

“While this was not an easy case for anyone involved, I am confident that we have the right people on the right charges,” LAPD Chief Dominic Choi said Monday. “Our investigators worked tirelessly to gather evidence, interview witnesses, and follow every lead to ensure that justice is served.”

Scott Kirkland/ABC/Getty Johnny Wactor in "General Hospital" on ABC

Since his death, a GoFundMe page set up to help Wactor's family with expenses has raised more than $144,540 in donations as of Aug. 19.



