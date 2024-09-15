Two teens killed in single-vehicle crash near Consort, Alta.

Two teenagers are dead following a truck collision early Sunday morning near Consort, Alta. (David Bell/CBC - image credit)

Coronation RCMP say two teenagers are dead following a single-vehicle collision near Consort, Alta., early Sunday morning.

In a release, the mounties say they responded to a call at 1:06 a.m. after an incident involving a truck on Township Road 353, near Consort, which is about 200 kilometres east of Red Deer.

After arriving at the scene, officers identified seven teenage occupants of the truck with various injuries and two confirmed fatalities. Preliminary investigation suggests that alcohol was a factor, the release said.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and an update is expected at a later date.

"Coronation RCMP would like to give our sincere condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of these individuals. This is a profound loss of life for the family, and the community as a whole," the release said.