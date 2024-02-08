Two-term legislature member from Edmonton joins Alberta NDP leadership race

EDMONTON — A two-term member of the legislature has joined the Alberta NDP leadership race.

Rakhi Pancholi, who made the announcement in a video on social media this morning, says her campaign will be focused on growth, opportunity and optimism.

She worked as a lawyer for 13 years, specializing in labour and employment, before being elected to the NDP in Edmonton-Whitemud in 2019 and having critic roles in children's services and education.

Pancholi is the second legislature member to announce her campaign for the top job.

Kathleen Ganley, a member from Calgary, told a news conference earlier this week she's running to replace current leader Rachel Notley.

Notley announced last month she would step down as party leader as soon as her replacement is chosen on June 22.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2024.

