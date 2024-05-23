Two-thirds in US fear violence could follow election, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

Jason Lange and Andy Sullivan
·3 min read
FILE PHOTO: Combination picture of Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. President Joe Biden

By Jason Lange and Andy Sullivan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two out of three Americans say they are concerned that political violence could follow the Nov. 5 election rematch between Democratic President Joe Biden and his Republican predecessor Donald Trump, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll found.

The survey of 3,934 U.S. adults found widespread worries that the U.S. could see a repeat of the unrest that followed Trump's 2020 election defeat, when the then-president's false claim that his loss was the result of fraud prompted thousands of followers to storm the U.S. Capitol.

Trump is once again laying the groundwork to contest the results should he lose to Biden a second time.

Some 68% percent of respondents to the online poll - including 83% of Democrats and 65% of Republicans - said they agreed with a statement that they were concerned that extremists will resort to violence if they are unhappy with the election outcome.

Overall, 15% of respondents disagreed and 16% were unsure.

In recent interviews, Trump has refused to commit to accepting the election results and at campaign rallies has portrayed Democrats as cheaters.

Outside the New York courtroom where his criminal hush money trial is taking place, fellow Republican officeholders have repeated the falsehood that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

The poll, conducted May 7-14, found that Republicans harbor more distrust in the fairness of U.S. elections than Democrats. Only 47% said they were confident that the results of the November election will be accurate and legitimate, compared with 87% of Democrats who expressed confidence.

The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Trump's refusal to concede defeat to Biden in 2020 came at the end of a turbulent year marked by the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread racial justice protests.

Though dozens of court cases rejected Trump's claims of fraud, the president and his allies launched a wide-ranging effort to prevent Congress from certifying the results, culminating in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Some 140 police officers were injured, one died the next day and four later died by suicide.

More than 1,400 people have been arrested for their involvement in the attack and more than 500 of those have been sentenced to prison, according to the U.S. Justice Department. They include leaders of the extremist Oath Keepers and Proud Boys groups. Trump has characterized those behind bars as "hostages" and has said he may pardon some of them if he returns to the White House.

Trump himself faces criminal charges in Washington and Georgia for allegedly working to overturn his defeat, though those cases are not likely to go to trial before the election. He has pleaded not guilty in both cases and denies wrongdoing.

Recent Reuters reporting has shown that election workers, judges and other public officials have faced a wave of threats and harassment since 2020.

The poll is broadly in line with a similar survey conducted in October 2022, shortly before the midterm congressional elections, which found that 64% of Americans were concerned about extremist violence.

(Reporting by Jason Lange and Andy Sullivan; Editing by Scott Malone and Jonathan Oatis)

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Social Media Reacts To Republican Nikki Haley's Endorsement Of Trump

    Considering that Haley said Trump was unfit to be president, many people accused the former South Carolina governor of being a hypocrite.

  • Local TV Journalist Points Out Uncomfortable Truth For Donald Trump Right To His Face

    But the former president just steamrolled the reminder.

  • Critics Sum Up Donald Trump’s Latest Courthouse Rant With 1 Scathing Word

    The former president’s “fair and square” comment did not go down well.

  • Fani Willis and judge presiding over Georgia Trump election case defeat challengers

    ATLANTA (AP) — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor who brought a sprawling racketeering case against former President Donald Trump and others, has won the Democratic primary in her bid for reelection.

  • Trump pitch to oil companies turns off two-thirds of likely voters, poll finds

    Broad majorities of voters aren’t happy with Trump’s apparent offer of a quid pro quo to oil companies, a poll from an advocacy group has found. Almost 6 in 10 likely voters surveyed — 58 percent — said they were “concerned” about a second Trump term after hearing about the former president’s reported offer to undo broad…

  • Mike Johnson Punts On Implications Of Trump's Alleged Adultery Cover-Up

    The House speaker, an evangelical in a special “covenant marriage,” spoke up, though, against the ex-president’s trial.

  • Trump lashes out after DOJ reveals classified documents were found in ex-president’s bedroom at Mar-a-Lago

    The former president, in a typically loud post on his social media platform Truth Social, claimed that FBI agents had been authorized to use ‘deadly force’ during the raid of his Florida property

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Skewers Trump for ‘Racist’ Remarks About Judge

    MSNBCMSNBC headliners decried former President Donald Trump’s seemingly racist and discriminatory rhetoric he’s lashed out towards the Latino American judge presiding over his criminal hush money trial.On Wednesday morning, Morning Joe’s Mika Brzezinski skewered Trump’s “new line of attack against Judge Juan Merchan” after leaving the courthouse in New York on Tuesday.In a clip shared by MSNBC, Trump begins his rant with snippy remarks asking where does Merchan come from.“The judge hates Donald

  • CNN Anchor Eviscerates Trump Over ‘Unified Reich’ Video

    CNNDonald Trump may have tried to scrub his campaign’s much-maligned promotion of a video citing a “unified Reich” from history, but CNN’s Jim Acosta wouldn’t let the campaign ad go so quietly.In opening CNN Newsroom on Wednesday, Acosta noted the campaign’s short-lived share of a video promising a “unified Reich” should Trump win. (The ad was posted on Trump’s Truth Social account during a bathroom break in his hush-money trial on Monday, remaining on the account for 15 hours before it was take

  • Moscow Eats Up Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Nutso Trump ‘Assassination’ Claim

    Anna Moneymaker/Getty ImagesMarjorie Taylor Greene’s baseless claim that the feds planned to “assassinate” Donald Trump in 2022 may not have been taken seriously by most of the American public, but Moscow’s propaganda machine is reporting it as fact.“The FBI planned to kill Donald Trump: details revealed in the USA,” one popular Kremlin-friendly newspaper blared, citing the “popular” Republican congresswoman.The claim was pushed out by top state-run outlets like RIA Novosti and Sputnik, and feve

  • Trump Roasted For 'Amazing Lie' In Courthouse Speech

    MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle said Trump's claim about the area surrounding the courthouse was "categorically FALSE."

  • Israel releases film of women soldiers being taken by Hamas on Oct. 7

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli television aired previously withheld footage on Wednesday of five pyjama-clad female army conscripts being seized by Hamas gunmen during the Oct. 7 raid that triggered the Gaza war. The captives' families hoped the footage would increase pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree a truce with Hamas and secure the hostages' release. The Netanyahu government saw the release of the subtitled three-minute clip to national and international media as an opportunity to shore up support.

  • Ukrainian gunners finally get shells to stop Russians near Kharkiv

    Ukrainian servicemen operating a howitzer in Kharkiv region near the Russian border work around the clock to stop an incursion by Moscow's troops, and they are finally getting the shells to do it. Ukraine's defenders were hamstrung for months by shortages of artillery shells and other weapons as U.S. Congress held up billions of dollars worth of military aid. As the lawmakers in Washington argued, Russia's forces pressed their advantage on the frontlines, pushing forward on the eastern front.

  • Fact Check: This Is Supposedly a Real Pic of Trump Serving in the Military. We Looked Into It

    "A disgusting example of stolen valor," one Reddit user commented.

  • Key RFK Jr. adviser leaves campaign alleging ‘hateful and divisive atmosphere’

    A senior adviser to independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced she was leaving the campaign Wednesday, citing an “increasingly hateful and divisive atmosphere,” a blow to the third-party bid as it steps up ballot access efforts nationwide. Angela Stanton King, the campaign’s head of Black voter outreach, said Kennedy’s campaign “no longer aligns with…

  • Stephen Colbert Gives Donald Trump's MAGA Slogan A Brutal New Meaning

    Colbert's "Late Show" audience also erupted over a joke about a "shocking" development in Donald Trump's hush money trial.

  • Takeaways: How Lara Trump is reshaping the Republican Party

    Lara Trump is wasting no time rebranding the typically staid Republican National Committee in the image of her father-in-law, former President Donald Trump, and showcasing her own version of his pugilistic politics and brash management style. In an interview with The Associated Press, Lara Trump spoke about her famous family, the upcoming election and her vision for the party going forward. When Lara Trump and Chairman Michael Whatley took the reins in March, they promised to enact sweeping changes.

  • Giuliani agrees to stop spreading 2020 vote-tampering lies about Georgia election workers

    Rudy Giuliani has agreed to never again publicly accuse two Georgia election workers of tampering with votes in the 2020 election, a false accusation that he has repeated frequently and that led to his bankruptcy.

  • New Filings Reveal Trump’s Legal Bills Are Costing Him Big

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesEven before his criminal hush money trial began last month, former President Donald Trump’s leadership PAC was burning through hundreds of thousands of dollars every day.Now, according to Trump’s Save America leadership PAC’s most recent filings with the Federal Election Commission, the former president started this month at least seven figures in debt to his lawyers.Trump’s Save America leadership PAC—which he has used as a legal

  • King and Queen postpone engagements after surprise General Election decision

    Charles met with Rishi Sunak on Wednesday afternoon and agreed to dissolve Parliament ahead of the July 4 vote.