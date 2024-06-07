Two-thirds of voters say Sunak leaving D-Day early was ‘unacceptable’

Two-thirds of voters believe Rishi Sunak leaving D-Day commemorations early is unacceptable, polling showed on Friday.

The Prime Minister did attend a British service in Normandy yesterday morning to mark the 80-year anniversary of D-Day but he returned to the UK to take part in a general election interview with ITV.

Mr Sunak tweeted this morning: “After the conclusion of the British event in Normandy, I returned back to the UK. On reflection, it was a mistake not to stay in France longer – and I apologise.”

Polling by Savanta for The Telegraph found 68 per cent of people thought Mr Sunak leaving early was unacceptable, while 21 per cent believed it was acceptable and 11 per cent did not know.

Among 2019 Tory voters, 61 per cent said it was unacceptable, 31 per cent acceptable and nine per cent did not know.

Chris Hopkins, director of political research at Savanta, said “Rishi Sunak’s actions this week may well go down as the greatest act of electoral self-harm in modern UK political history.

“Our snap poll suggests that his decision to leave D-Day commemorations early are roundly deemed unacceptable by the majority of the electorate, including 61% of 2019 Conservatives. Whether they vote Conservative again remains to be seen.

“Because so much of the Conservatives’ electoral strategy was pinned on older, Reform UK-curious supporters, Sunak is uniquely vulnerable to upsetting this group of voters. How this will impact voting intention polls is genuinely unknown, because this situation is unprecedented.”

06:33 PM BST

06:30 PM BST

Sunak heckled by GP at campaign event

Rishi Sunak was heckled by a GP at a campaigning event in Wiltshire, writes Fiona Parker.

The Prime Minister was at Melksham Town Football Club with constituency MP Michelle Donelan, the Science Secretary, when he was interrupted by a GP. Mr Sunak was addressing Tory campaigners when Dr Jane Lees-Millais said: “But the NHS is disintegrating - I am one of 2,500 GPS in this country who are currently employed due to your policies.

“What are you going to do about that? 37,000 GPs will not vote conservative because of the constructive dismal of general practice that is currently occurring. You cannot employ lesser qualified people instead of GPs. They cannot be replaced. The country is not stupid.”

After waiting briefly, Mr Sunak - who also laughed at an activist interjecting that “most GPs spend more time on holiday than in the surgery” - responded directly to the heckler, saying: “My Dad was a GP, but my mum was also a pharmacist -so that’s the household I grew up in.

“My parents dedicated themselves to primary care, I know a thing or two about it. I worked very hard in my pharmacy. Whilst we are supporting GPs and supporting them in investment in digital telephony tp make sure we can make it easier to get access for them.

“We are also making it easier for people to see other primary care practitioners to get the treatment they need and that’s were I will respectfully disagree with you because I do think it’s right that people can now see their pharmacist to get medicines for seven common ailments like sore throat and sinusitis.”

06:06 PM BST

‘Sunak’s massive error plays into Farage’s hands’

I did worry that last week’s column, when I suggested that Rishi Sunak may be on the brink of making an extraordinary comeback, wasn’t going to age particularly well, writes Camilla Tominey.

They say a week is a long time in politics, but in this case that’s proved to be an understatement. Following Nigel Farage’s resurgence and the Prime Minister’s disastrous decision to leave the D-Day commemorations early, it’s fair to say that my column now looks about as prescient as David Icke.

Forget Theresa May claiming “nothing has changed” in 2017 as her campaign collapsed around her. This extraordinary blunder is up there with Gordon Brown’s 2010 hot mic moment, when the then prime minister called Rochdale voter Gillian Duffy a “bigoted woman” behind her back, not realising he was still being recorded by Sky News.

The trouble for Sunak is that his hasty departure from the Normandy beaches, where thousands sacrificed their lives for our freedoms on June 6, 1944, doesn’t just look disrespectful; it looks politically incompetent. Even his apology seemed flimsy: “On reflection, it was a mistake not to stay in France longer.” A phrase involving Sherlock Holmes springs to mind.

Camilla Tominey: Our incompetent governing class is ruining Britain

05:53 PM BST

Unite reportedly declines to endorse Labour manifesto

Unite has reportedly not endorsed Labour’s manifesto, citing differences over workers’ rights and oil and gas production.

Union insiders have previously said they felt blindsided because the wording of Rachel Reeves’ plans for workers’ rights, which did not match the demands made during the five-hour showdown.

Ms Graham, the general secretary of Unite, recently described Labour’s workers’ rights package as having “more holes in it than Swiss cheese”.

05:45 PM BST

David Lammy: It’s up to veterans whether to forgive Sunak

David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, said it is up to veterans whether to accept Rishi Sunak’s apology.

“I think he’s made an apology and said he’s sorry, that was the right thing to do particularly to the veterans that were there.

“I was struck being there with Keir Starmer that in 10 years’ time, in 15 years’ time, in 20 years’ time, those veterans won’t be there, and that’s why this 80th commemoration was just so special and so important. And I felt very privileged to be there as shadow foreign secretary.

“I only wished I could have taken my young children because it was this very, very special moment to respect and honour their sacrifice... Rishi Sunak was right to apologise, right to say sorry, but it is for [veterans] and their families to reflect on that apology, not really for me.”

05:40 PM BST

Keith Vaz to run against Labour at election

Keith Vaz, the disgraced former Labour minister, will run in his old seat against Sir Keir Starmer’s party at the general election.

The former MP, who quit the Commons in 2019 after being given a six-month ban for offering to buy cocaine for male prostitutes, was stripped of his Labour Party membership today - a day after announcing his candidacy.

Mr Vaz, who represented Leicester East from 1987 to 2019, will run for the One Leicester Party against both Labour and his successor, Claudia Webbe.

Ms Webbe, who was expelled from Labour in November 2021 following a harassment conviction, will stand as an independent.

Tim Sigsworth has the full story here

05:39 PM BST

Minister: Sunak played ‘huge part’ in marking D-Day

Mark Spencer, an environment minister, insisted Rishi Sunak played a “huge part” in D-Day commemorations.

Mr Spencer told Sky News: “It was right that we took a moment as a nation to reflect on that huge event in our history. And that’s why the Prime Minister was part of those events.”

Challenged on Mr Sunak’s decision to come home for a television interview, Mr Sunak said the itinerary was “set a very long time ago... Let’s be clear, the Prime Minister has realised it was a mistake to not attend the international leaders’ event. He recognises it was a mistake to leave early, that’s why he’s apologised and said it was not right to leave early.

“When you make a mistake, the only way you can put that right is by apologising for that, that’s what the Prime Minister has done. But he did play a huge part in the two days that were there to celebrate D-Day.”

05:26 PM BST

Penny Mordaunt must choose to fight for herself or her party in tonight’s debate

Tonight’s seven-way debate might be billed as the first chance to see all of the major parties head to head, but in truth we will all likely be watching The Nigel Farage Show, writes Gordon Rayner.

And on a day when Rishi Sunak has had to apologise for leaving the D-Day commemorations early, the 90-minute BBC special could resemble a firing squad for Tory representative Penny Mordaunt.

Veterans of political communications believe Ms Mordaunt will be sent out with a mission to get the argument back onto tax, but that Mr Farage and others will hammer her over leadership and defence.

Penny Mordaunt, the Commons Leader, will represent the Tories at tonight's debate - Leon Neal/Getty

Ms Mordaunt, Leader of the Commons and briefly the defence secretary under Theresa May, is fighting to keep her Portsmouth North seat, where she has a 15,780 majority.

She will also see tonight’s debate as an opportunity to burnish her credentials as a future Tory leader.

Gordon Rayner on tonight’s seven-way showdown

05:22 PM BST

Lord Frost will not stand as MP

Lord Frost will not run to become an MP at this general election, ending months of speculation about whether he would seek a seat.

The former chief Brexit negotiator and ally of Boris Johnson had his path to run cleared at the start of the campaign when the Prime Minister made clear he was not blocked.

However, after discussions with figures in the party, Lord Frost decided not to put his name forward. The deadline for registering as a candidate has now passed.

Lord Frost told The Telegraph: “I am grateful to the Prime Minister for lifting the block on me applying for Commons seats that had been in place since February. However, I will not be standing for the Commons in this election and intend to remain in the Lords.”

Ben Riley-Smith, our Political Editor, has the story

05:18 PM BST

‘Biden took the opportunity Sunak missed’

In giving another speech from Omaha Beach this afternoon, Joe Biden managed to take the political opportunity that Rishi Sunak completely missed yesterday, writes Tony Diver, our US Editor.

The president delivered a powerful address directed at Americans back home, which mobilised the image of the war in support of his election campaign.

While he never veered into explicitly party political territory, the message was clear — he would protect American democracy and Donald Trump would not.

This took careful planning. I’m told speechwriters have been working on this moment for weeks, and it demonstrates a political knack that Mr Sunak’s campaign is clearly lacking.

Back in 2010, David Cameron used some Democrat advisers to give his campaign a bit of a boost. Perhaps Tory HQ should now consider doing the same?

05:13 PM BST

Little change in new YouGov poll

Labour is up one point, Reform down a point and the Tories are unchanged in the latest YouGov poll, which was conducted on Wednesday and Thursday.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party is on 41 per cent of the vote, the Conservatives 19 per cent, Reform 16 per cent, the Liberal Democrats 11 per cent and the Greens seven per cent.

Latest YouGov Westminster voting intention (5-6 Jun)



Con: 19% (no change from 3-4 June)

Lab: 41% (+1)

Reform UK: 16% (-1)

Lib Dem: 11% (+1)

Green: 7% (=)

SNP: 3% (=)https://t.co/S5IUXPCQ9G pic.twitter.com/gU4FG2bmlB — YouGov (@YouGov) June 7, 2024

05:12 PM BST

Farage: Sunak is not a patriotic prime minister

Nigel Farage, the Reform leader, accused Rishi Sunak of not being a patriotic Tory leader.

“This was the last time ever there’ll be a gathering of veterans on parade in Normandy,” he said.

“And if he’s not prepared to go to the international commemoration with the heads of so many countries, overlooking a beach which our Americans allies lost thousands of men, that says a lot about him.

“He is completely disconnected from the centre of this country. And he’s proved to me that he basically is not a patriotic leader of the Conservative Party.”

Munira Wilson, the Liberal Democrats’ education spokesman, said Mr Sunak had “disgraced his office”, adding: “I think people up and down the country will just be aghast at the Prime Minister’s priorities.

“This really important event commemorating our veterans, of whom many sacrificed their lives for our freedoms and for our democracy, dashing home early from that to do a television news interview... I think people will just be incredulous. I feel he’s undermined the most senior office in the land and he’s not fit to be Prime Minister.”

05:05 PM BST

Do a deal with Farage, Rees-Mogg urges Sunak

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg has urged Rishi Sunak to strike a deal with Nigel Farage before the general election.

The former business secretary issued the plea following a week that has been dominated by Mr Farage’s return to frontline politics as the new leader of Reform UK.

Successive opinion polls on Wednesday and Thursday showed Reform just two percentage points behind the Conservatives, prompting the insurgent party to declare “we’re just getting started”.

Sir Jacob told the i newspaper: “I’ve said before that Nigel Farage should come into the Tory party, and I still think that. Conservatives and Reform agree on the vast bulk of policy, and we want to achieve the same things.”

Asked whether Mr Sunak should pick up the phone to Mr Farage and seek to make an electoral pact, Sir Jacob said: “Well, I would certainly encourage him to do so.

05:04 PM BST

Revealed: Starmer’s plan to hand power to unions – copied from Corbyn’s manifesto

Sir Keir Starmer will rehash Jeremy Corbyn’s plan to hand power to the unions by copying policies from his infamous 2017 manifesto, Labour documents show.

The Labour leader has quietly published plans to give trade unions a stranglehold on workplaces in a move that economists say will cost jobs, especially among the young.

Sir Keir intends to scrap the law that ensures minimum service levels on railways, in schools and in hospitals during strikes. It means unions will once again be able to bring the country to a halt with crippling walkouts.

He will make it easier for unions to carry out strike ballots – just as Mr Corbyn proposed – and will hammer small businesses by giving workers full rights from day one, hiking the minimum wage and banning unpaid internships.

Gordon Rayner, our Associate Editor, has all the details

04:48 PM BST

Sunak: The focus should be on the veterans

Rishi Sunak insisted the focus should be “very much” on D-Day veterans and their legacy.

The Prime Minister told ITV News West Country: “Over the past couple of days, I’ve been pleased to attend a number of events, in Portsmouth and in Normandy, to honour all of those who risked their lives to defend our freedom and democracy 30 years ago.

“The itinerary for all these things was set weeks ago, before the general election campaign, and the plan was to attend as I did and participate fully in all the British events with British veterans and then come back to the UK before the international leaders’ event that happened later in the day.

“Now on reflection that was a mistake, which is why I’ve apologised, and I hope the focus can be very much actually on the veterans and what they’ve done.”

04:43 PM BST

Joe Biden returns to Normandy

Joe Biden has returned to Normandy for a second day of commemoration, long after other world leaders and especially Rishi Sunak went home, writes our US Editor Tony Diver.

The US president stood atop a German pillbox at Pointe du Hoc, above Omaha Beach, and invoked the spirit of the war dead as he warned of threats to democracy.

“Listen to their voices. They are summoning us now,” he told around 150 invited guests including Antony Blinken and Jake Sullivan. “They are not asking us to scale these cliffs, but they are asking us to stay true to what America stands for.”

Joe Biden arrives for this afternoon's speech in Pointe du Hoc, Normandy. Combination of dramatic music and helicopter flypast gives quite the effect. pic.twitter.com/I8zdKM0rNU — Tony Diver (@Tony_Diver) June 7, 2024

He added: “To come here and remember the ghost of Pointe du Hoc is not enough. We need to make the solemn vow to never let them down.”

The speech gave lengthy description of the heroism of 225 US Army rangers who were killed here in June 1944, and called on Americans to display the same fighting spirit against Vladimir Putin and “hateful ideology”.

04:40 PM BST

Two-thirds say Sunak leaving D-Day early ‘unacceptable’

Two-thirds of voters believe Rishi Sunak leaving D-Day commemorations early was “unacceptable”, new polling shows.

A survey by YouGov found 65 per cent of British adults believe it was either “somewhat unacceptable” or “completely unacceptable” for the Prime Minister to have departed when he did.

One in five voters believed it was either “somewhat acceptable” (13 per cent) or “completely acceptable” (eight per cent).

Mr Sunak did attend a British service in Normandy yesterday morning to mark the 80-year anniversary of D-Day but he returned to the UK to take part in a general election interview with ITV.

He tweeted this morning: “After the conclusion of the British event in Normandy, I returned back to the UK. On reflection, it was a mistake not to stay in France longer – and I apologise.”

04:23 PM BST

Outgoing Tory MP hits out at ‘Machiavellian’ practices

A Conservative MP standing down at the general election has criticised the Tory Party for its “Machiavellian” practices.

In a lengthy thread on X, formerly Twitter, Jo Gideon, who has represented Stoke-on-Trent since 2019, accused the party of creating a “democratic deficit” by choosing “ever more political careerist candidates who have little experience outside the Westminster bubble”.

“Politics should be about serving the public, not a ruthless game of who can climb the greasy pole the fastest. Professionalism, integrity, and ethics should be at the core of our political system,” she said.

“It is often said that you can judge a person by how they treat those who serve them. The backbone of any political party is its activists, local association members, and councillors.

“I have been deeply dismayed by the way the Party has mistreated and disregarded these dedicated individuals... Now, loyal and hardworking MPs face deselection, intimidation, and a dismissive attitude when raising serious complaints related to discrimination based on age, gender, and ill health.”

📢 Statement - Please see all tweets in this chain 📢



When I announced last year that I was not seeking re-election in Stoke Central, journalists speculated that I had been promised a safe seat elsewhere and was on a chicken run. Nothing could have been further from the truth. pic.twitter.com/pY50P9wZCm — Jo Gideon (@jogideon) June 7, 2024

04:12 PM BST

Lord Cameron defends Rishi Sunak

The Foreign Secretary has praised Rishi Sunak’s apology and said he wanted to make D-Day commemorations “all about the veterans”.

Asked about the Prime Minister’s apology, Lord Cameron, who filled in for Mr Sunak, said: “I think it’s a tribute to the way he is that he thought on reflection he wished he had stayed in France, and instead of digging in and defending himself he just came straight out and said on reflection I wish I’d had stayed longer.

“But to be fair he was at the Portsmouth event with all the veterans, gave a brilliant speech, he was at the event, the British event, at our brand new built commemorative centre above Gold Beach in Normandy, where he was with the veterans, gave a fantastic speech. He always represents our veterans very well abroad. And he had a longstanding plan to return after that.

“We are in the middle of an election campaign so that’s not surprising, but then on reflection he said that he wished he’d stayed for the later event and it’s a credit to him that he’s been so frank about it.”

Asked whether Mr Sunak apologised because of how many people he had upset, Lord Cameron: “No, I think that’s an indication of the nature of Rishi Sunak. His point which I completely agree with which is that these events are all about the veterans, and he doesn’t want politics to get in the way of that. He had a longstanding plan to return to the UK after the British event and not go to the international event but he said on reflection he wished he had stayed in France. So I really think it’s about his frankness, and all credit to him.”

04:00 PM BST

David Davis: ‘Sensible’ veterans will ‘want to move on in due course’

Veterans are “sensible” and will “want to move on in due course” from the controversy surrounding Rishi Sunak, a former cabinet minister has said.

Sir David Davis, a former Brexit secretary, told Times Radio he “understood why people were annoyed” by the Prime Minister’s early departure from Normandy but said Mr Sunak had attended the “main event”.

“Somebody got his diary wrong bluntly and you know I wouldn’t want to be receiving any of that conversation. Maybe he should have seen it.

“But you know, the Prime Minister rushing from one thing to another, he missed it but he’s recognised he made a mistake. What more would you want him to do? He’s apologised directly, effectively directly, to the veterans and that was the right thing to do.”

03:47 PM BST

Davey’s ‘gimmicky stunts’ will pay off, says Vince Cable

Sir Ed Davey’s “gimmicky” campaign stunts will pay off, his predecessor-but-one has said.

Vince Cable, who led the Liberal Democrats between 2017 and 2019, told GB News: “I think he’s doing well in terms of our basic strategy, which is to concentrate on a number of target seats. This will see us much better represented in the next parliament and enable us to concentrate our resources.

Sir Ed Davey fell into the water while paddleboarding in Lake Windermere last week - Peter Byrne/PA Wire

“But in terms of the wider debate, and to draw attention to the fact that we’re part of the competition, he is doing these gimmicky things. But rightly, I mean, it’s getting your attention and sometimes, you know, they may seem like corny jokes, but they have a practical meaning.

“Even when he fell off the surfboard it was to draw attention to the pollution of Britain’s lakes and rivers. And that’s a very important issue, which the Lib Dems have actually led on so I’m all for what he is doing.”

03:38 PM BST

Every election has a defining image – and we’ve just seen this year’s

The leaders of the free world stood shoulder to shoulder in tribute to the indomitable men who saved the world from Nazi tyranny. Well, most of the leaders of the free world. Rishi Sunak had to dash off from the D-Day memorial in France for a TV interview, writes George Chesterton.

Instead, representing the UK in this historic picture of solidarity for democracy and freedom in an unstable world alongside the presidents of the USA and France and the chancellor of Germany was Lord Cameron, a former prime minister for sure, but a man currently on a zero-hours contract at the Foreign Office.

It was Lord Cameron instead of Rishi Sunak who joined Emmanuel Macron, Olaf Scholz and Joe Biden - Patrick van Katwijk

Sunak’s no-show has managed to upset or annoy literally everyone, including his own core vote. After announcing the election date in the pouring rain, a Titanic photo-bomb in Belfast, appearing to have Mickey Mouse ears in Milton Keynes and making a fool of himself in a Welsh brewery, it will, ironically, be a picture from which he is completely absent which will prove the most symbolic and, ultimately, the most damaging.

Sunak might find some comfort in knowing he’s not the first politician who has faltered on the campaign trail but every election seems to have one defining moment that remains imprinted on the collective consciousness.

03:35 PM BST

What was Gordon Brown’s ‘bigoted woman’ moment?

Gordon Brown was caught unawares during the 2010 general election campaign calling a Labour-supporting pensioner who confronted him on the trail a “bigot”.

Gillian Duffy, a 66-year-old widow, told the Prime Minister that she was concerned about immigration from Eastern Europe.

Mr Brown chatted to her for five minutes and appeared to end the conversation amicably, telling her she came from a “good family”.

Gordon Brown's campaign ran into disaster moments after his conversation with Gillian Duffy - Suzanne Plunkett

But he was unaware that his microphone was still on as he got into his car and sped away, and was heard berating his staff for allowing the encounter. He told an aide: “That was a disaster. Should never have put me with that woman. Whose idea was that?”

The Prime Minister phoned Mrs Duffy to apologise personally, but it significantly damaged his campaign.

03:29 PM BST

The Secret Tory Candidate: Sunak’s D-Day mistake is bad, but this other error could be fatal

I woke up this morning with a groan at yet another misjudgment by Rishi’s team, who somehow thought it was a good idea for him to leave the D-Day commemorations in Normandy early yesterday, writes The Secret Tory Candidate.

How does this keep happening? A remembrance event is of profound emotional significance to the country. You cannot put enough attention into small details about the timing, when you leave, what you wear, how you act. These things matter in the 24-hour media age.

The people around Rishi should understand that and I’m concerned that they appear not to.

It was clearly a mistake and he’s acknowledged it as a mistake. But it is obviously not a good headline when you’ve got the Royal family there and other world leaders and then Keir Starmer – but our Prime Minister is not there.

This is hardly the first time I have despaired at miscalculations in the time Rishi has been in No 10. The strategy has often been wrong and the tactics have sometimes been wrong as well. It is worrying to those of us on the front line. But then we know the shortcomings of the administration.

The Secret Tory Candidate pulls back the curtain here

03:20 PM BST

Sunak leaving D-Day event early was an ‘own goal’, says former head of Royal Navy

A former head of the Royal Navy said Rishi Sunak’s decision to leave D-Day commemorations in Normandy early was an “own goal” and a “cock-up”.

Admiral Lord West, who is a Labour peer, said it was “absolutely surprising and extraordinary” that Mr Sunak had returned to the UK rather than attend an international gathering with other world leaders.

Lord West, who was First Sea Lord from 2002 to 2006, told the BBC Radio 4 World at One programme: “I find it very strange that he should do such an own goal, I mean it comes across so badly.”

He added: “I’m sure Rishi Sunak himself is a decent man but his advisers should have told him. They’re probably paid lots of money in PR terms but what a cock-up, I mean absolutely dreadful and it comes over so badly. Yes, he has apologised, but I think people are becoming fed up with apologies.”

Mr Sunak did attend a British service in Normandy yesterday morning to mark the 80-year anniversary of D-Day but he returned to the UK to take part in a general election interview with ITV.

He tweeted this morning: “After the conclusion of the British event in Normandy, I returned back to the UK. On reflection, it was a mistake not to stay in France longer – and I apologise.”

03:13 PM BST

‘Final proof Rishi Sunak is an embarrassment to Britain’

Just when you thought the Conservatives’ election campaign couldn’t get any worse, the Prime Minister chose to snub veterans by leaving the D-Day commemoration event in Normandy early, writes Tom Harris.

He did so in order to be interviewed by a broadcaster. Then he apologised. Those are the bare facts, and, frankly, it’s difficult to know where to start with this.

Had we not been in the middle of a general election campaign, there can be little doubt that letters from Tory MPs demanding a vote of no confidence in Rishi Sunak would be dropping on to Graham Brady’s desk like confetti.

Much can be forgiven of our political leaders, but choosing to attend a TV interview instead of spending just a little more time with the heroes who fought to liberate Europe 80 years ago falls into the “unforgivable” column.

Tom Harris: Sunak’s own judgment has let the country down

03:02 PM BST

Sunak visits Veterans Way on school campaign trip

With impeccable timing, Rishi Sunak visited a school on a road called Veterans Way as he campaigned in Stonehouse, Stroud.

Mr Sunak met Siobhan Baillie, who is running for re-election in the seat, and Laura Trott, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, at Great Oldbury Primary Academy, joining children’s lessons across several year groups at the school.

Veterans Way

Mr Sunak took part in a game of ‘maths bingo’ during one of the sessions, where pupils had to call out their number when a relevant sum was displayed.

Rishi Sunak raising his hands as he takes part in a game of 'maths bingo' - Phil Noble

02:55 PM BST

Lloyd Webber accuses Sunak of ‘astonishing and terrible lack of political judgment’

Andrew Lloyd Webber has accused Rishi Sunak of an “astonishing and terrible lack of political judgment” after leaving D-Day commemorations early.

Lord Lloyd Webber, a lifelong Conservative supporter, composed a new piece of music, Lovingly Remembered, to mark the 80th anniversary of the landings.

It was played at the wreath-laying ceremony at the British Normandy Memorial event that Mr Sunak did attend yesterday before his departure.

Lord Lloyd Webber said: “It was an astonishing and terrible lack of political judgement, and acumen. I cannot understand it.

“I would say it’s very hard to see a way back – he’s a bright man but he has obviously not been advised well. The D-Day commemoration is extremely important, because most of the young don’t know about it.”

02:48 PM BST

‘I simply don’t understand how this could have happened’

One senior Tory said Lord Cameron - who stayed behind to fill in after Mr Sunak left - had questions to answer, writes Daniel Martin, our Deputy Political Editor.

“I simply don’t understand how this could have happened,” the Conservative said.

“Surely someone around him should have said you simply cannot do this.You have to be there for the full day and you have to meet with world leaders. Everything else has to be dropped.

“One key question for me is: why didn’t David Cameron intervene? He is a former prime minister and is now Foreign Secretary. Surely he should have said: no no, you have to stay. Did he say this? If not, why not?”

02:40 PM BST

Lib Dems accuse Sunak of ‘dereliction of duty’

The Liberal Democrats have accused Rishi Sunak of a “dereliction of duty”:

A dereliction of duty. pic.twitter.com/jx7IIgR7gN — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) June 7, 2024

02:36 PM BST

‘Were you there yesterday to mark it, Sarah?’

The policing minister has clashed with a Liberal Democrat MP over Rishi Sunak leaving yesterday’s D-Day commemorations in Normandy early.

In an exchange on Politics Live, Sarah Olney, the Lib Dem candidate for Richmond Park, said she felt “quite ashamed” of the Prime Minister, adding: “Honestly, I do feel that it’s a huge privilege to be able to commemorate this 80th anniversary of D-Day with people who were actually there... I think it’s really shaming.”

Chris Philp, the Tory minister, interjected: “Were you there yesterday to mark it, Sarah? I went to an event.”

Ms Olney replied: “I have to tell you, I was due to go to a D-Day event in my constituency but I was uninvited because the general election was called and it was felt inappropriate to have politicians there.”

Mr Philp interjected “I went just as a member of the public, yesterday evening”, to which Ms Olney said: “I don’t know why you’re putting this on me. I’m entitled to feel ashamed of what the Prime Minister has done in a foreign country on our behalf.”

02:31 PM BST

Good afternoon

Dominic Penna here, The Telegraph’s Political Correspondent, guiding you through the rest of today and tonight’s TV debate with representatives from the UK’s seven main political parties.

02:21 PM BST

Tory adviser quits over Sunak D-Day row

A leading adviser to Michael Gove has quit the Tory party over Rishi Sunak’s “cynical” decision to spurn D-Day commemorations for a general election TV interview, writes Charles Hymas.

Ian Acheson, who has advised the Communities Secretary on extremism, said the Prime Minister’s decision was a “colossal act of disrespect” to war veterans on what could be the last commemoration that they could attend.

In his resignation letter, seen by The Telegraph, Mr Acheson, a former prison governor, said: “It was an act of either colossal stupidity or cynical calculation.

“Either way, it revealed to me that while I still embrace a conservative philosophy, I am no longer willing to have it outsourced to a bunch of mendacious, incompetent and disreputable clowns. Country before party. Always.”

02:07 PM BST

Farage: D-Day decision is Sunak’s ‘Gillian Duffy moment’

Nigel Farage claimed Rishi Sunak’s D-Day decision was the Prime Minister’s “Gillian Duffy moment”.

The Reform leader referenced Gordon Brown being caught on a hot microphone during the 2010 general election campaign calling a Labour-supporting pensioner who had confronted him a “bigot”.

It was viewed as one of the defining moments of the 2010 campaign which ultimately ended with Labour losing power.

Mr Farage told ITV: “This is the Gillian Duffy moment. It happened a few years ago to Gordon Brown when he was prime minister when he sort of wrote off a Labour supporting woman asking why had immigration changed her town.

“It was a catastrophe for Gordon Brown and I think the one thing people have always associated the Conservative Party with is being basically patriotic.

“It is led by a man who very clearly isn’t.”

This is Rishi Sunak's Gillian Duffy moment.



pic.twitter.com/nXRf3117Vi — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 7, 2024

01:52 PM BST

Minister praises Sunak over quick apology

Policing minister Chris Philp praised Rishi Sunak for apologising for his decision to skip a major international D-Day memorial event.

Mr Philp told BBC Radio 4’s World At One: “He’s acknowledged this morning that was a mistake, he should have gone and he’s apologised.

“It’s quite rare in politics actually to get sort of an immediate and fulsome apology from a politician. I can’t think of that many occasions when it’s happened before, certainly not so quickly.”

01:33 PM BST

Lord West: Sunak D-Day ‘error’ makes you wonder ‘how the hell can he run the country?’

The former head of the Royal Navy said Rishi Sunak’s early departure from D-Day commemorations prompted the question “how the hell can he run the country?”.

Lord West, a Labour peer, told BBC Radio 4’s World at One programme: “I’m sure he feels very guilty now but it was a terrible error and you can’t afford to make terrible errors on simple things when you’re in a big election campaign.

“There have been other errors, haven’t there, like the Titanic [Quarter visit in Belfast on 24 May] and things like that.

“Somebody is not pulling things together and it makes you wonder, well, if they can’t run an election campaign, how the hell can they run the country?”

01:30 PM BST

Sunak decision ‘absolutely dreadful’, says Lord West

A former head of the Royal Navy said Rishi Sunak’s decision not to stay in Normandy to attend a D-Day event with other world leaders was “absolutely dreadful” and a “cock-up”.

It was suggested to Lord West that the key thing was that Mr Sunak had attended a British service to mark the 80-year anniversary of D-Day in Normandy yesterday morning.

The Labour peer replied: “Well I still think it was a stupid thing not to be there. When you’ve got people like the president of the United States, the president of France, Zelensky and others all there and the one person who is not there is the political head of the United Kingdom. I think it comes over very badly.

“I’m sure Rishi Sunak himself is a decent man but his advisers should have told him. They’re probably paid lots of money in PR terms but what a cock-up, I mean absolutely dreadful and it comes over so badly.

“Yes he has apologised but I think people are becoming fed up with apologies.”

01:23 PM BST

Ex-Royal Navy chief: Sunak D-Day decision ‘extraordinary’

Admiral Lord West, the former head of the Royal Navy, said Rishi Sunak’s decision to leave D-Day commemorations in Normandy early was “extraordinary”.

The Labour peer told the BBC World at One programme: “I find it just absolutely surprising and extraordinary.”

Lord West, who was First Sea Lord from 2002 to 2006, added: “I’d have thought he’d have been desperate to be involved in such a major, major event of such significance to so many millions of people across the United Kingdom, let alone around the world, and that he’d be absolutely desperate to be there to meet these veterans who probably will never go to a large event like this ever again because of their age. I’m afraid to say it’s very unlikely.

“It should have been, he was breaking his programme to make sure he was there. I find it very strange that he should do such an own goal, I mean it comes across so badly.”

01:19 PM BST

‘Sir Fear Starmer’ is only party leader not to sign up to BBC interview

Sir Keir Starmer is the only party leader yet to agree a date to be grilled by Nick Robinson, the BBC presenter.

Rishi Sunak, Nigel Farage, Sir Ed Davey, the SNP’s John Swinney, Plaid Cymru’s Rhun ap Iorwerth and the Green Party’s Adrian Ramsay have all agreed times but the BBC indicated no date had been fixed for the Labour Party leader.

The interviews are being billed by the BBC as Panorama Specials to be screened over the next four weeks from Monday June 10 through to Friday, June 28.

You can read the full story here.

01:03 PM BST

Telegraph readers weigh in on Sunak D-Day decision

Rishi Sunak’s D-Day decision and subsequent apology has totally dominated the general election campaign today.

Telegraph readers have been weighing in on the PM in the comments section of today’s live blog:

01:02 PM BST

Pictured: David Lammy arrives at Labour manifesto meeting in London

David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, is pictured today arriving at Labour's meeting in London to agree the party's manifesto - TS/GoffPhotos.com

12:59 PM BST

Lord Cameron praises Sunak over D-Day apology

Lord Cameron praised Rishi Sunak for apologising over his decision to leave D-Day commemorations early.

The Foreign Secretary told broadcasters: “I think it is a tribute to the way he is that he thought on reflection he wished he had stayed in France and instead of digging in and defending himself he just came straight out and said on reflection I wish I had stayed longer.

“But to be fair, he was at the Portsmouth event with all the veterans., gave a brilliant speech, he was at the British event at our brand new built commemorative centre above Gold Beach in Normandy where he was with the veterans, gave a fantastic speech.

“He always represents our country very well abroad and he had a long standing plan to return after that and we are in the middle of an election campaign so that is not surprising.”

12:46 PM BST

Farage: Sunak only cares about ‘staying in No 10’

Nigel Farage claimed Rishi Sunak only cared about “staying in No 10” as he criticised the Prime Minister over his D-Day decision.

The Reform leader said in a video posted on Twitter this afternoon: “It just says everything. He doesn’t really care about our history, he doesn’t really care, frankly, about our culture, he cares about staying in No 10.”

Mr Farage claimed Mr Sunak was “not patriotic” and added: “If you are a patriotic voter, don’t vote for Rishi Sunak.”

Rishi Sunak doesn't think D-Day is important. pic.twitter.com/AhNdCMHWb4 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 7, 2024

12:38 PM BST

Starmer arrives at meeting to finalise Labour manifesto

Sir Keir Starmer has now arrived at the Labour Party’s meeting to finalise its 2024 general election manifesto before its launch next week.

The Labour leader went in through a back entrance at the central London location where the so-called Clause V meeting is taking place.

12:32 PM BST

Pictured: Alex Salmond launches Alba Party’s election campaign in Glasgow

Alex Salmond, the former first minister of Scotland, launches the Alba Party's general election campaign in Glasgow today - Stuart Wallace /Shutterstock

12:28 PM BST

PM insists he ‘stuck to the itinerary’ during trip to Normandy

Rishi Sunak said he had “stuck to the itinerary” he had been given as he was grilled on his decision to leave D-Day commemorations in Normandy early.

Asked what he believed his decision said about his character and judgement, the Prime Minister told broadcasters: “The itinerary for this set of events was set weeks ago before the election campaign even began.

“So I don’t think it is right to politicise these things. I stuck to the itinerary that had been set for me as Prime Minister weeks ago, before the election.”

12:18 PM BST

Sunak: ‘I was always going to participate’ in Normandy D-Day events

Rishi Sunak said he was “always going to participate” in the D-Day events in Normandy yesterday as he rejected the claim that he had considered skipping the commemorations altogether.

The Prime Minister was asked the following question: “Did you or anyone around you ever consider skipping the Normandy commemorations?”

He replied: “That is simply not right. The itinerary for these events was set weeks ago before the general election campaign. Of course I was always going to participate, both in Portsmouth and in France.”

12:13 PM BST

PM: Itinerary for D-Day events ‘was set weeks ago’

Rishi Sunak insisted he cared “deeply” about the UK’s veterans.

Asked why he did not stay for the entirety of the commemoration events in Normandy yesterday, the Prime Minister replied: “As I said, the itinerary for these events was set weeks ago before the general election campaign.

“I participated in events, booth in Portsmouth and in France and having fully participated in all the British events with British veterans I returned home before the international leaders event. That was a mistake and I apologise for that.”

11:59 AM BST

Sunak: D-Day events should not be politicised

Rishi Sunak said D-Day events should not be politicised and called for the focus to be on veterans when challenged over his D-Day ceremony snub.

Speaking to broadcasters on a campaign visit to Wiltshire, the Prime Minister said: “Over the past two days I’ve participated in a number of events in Portsmouth and France to honour those who risked their lives to defend our freedom and our values 80 years ago.

“The itinerary for these events was set weeks ago before the start of the general election campaign, and having participated in all the British events with British veterans, I returned home before the international leaders event later in the day. On reflection, that was a mistake and I apologise.

“I think it’s important though, given the enormity of the sacrifice made, that we don’t politicise this. The focus should rightly be on the veterans who gave so much.”

11:47 AM BST

Sunak repeats he made ‘mistake’ over leaving D-Day event early

Rishi Sunak has said it is “simply not right“ to suggest he considered missing D-Day commemoration events altogether and reiterated that he had made a “mistake” by leaving Normandy early yesterday.

11:46 AM BST

All the Tory gaffes of the election campaign... so far

Whether it was announcing the general election in the pouring rain or asking Welsh voters if they were looking forward to a football tournament their country did not qualify for, Rishi Sunak has a bumpy start to this campaign.

You can find a list of all the mishaps so far here.

11:37 AM BST

Starmer questions Sunak’s character over D-Day decision

Sir Keir Starmer appeared to question Rishi Sunak’s character over the Prime Minister’s decision to leave the D-Day commemorations early.

The Labour leader told reporters on a visit to a housing development in Brent Cross this morning: “Politics is about the choices you make.

“And this election is about character, who you have in your mind’s eye when you make decisions and for me there was only one place I was going to be which is there to pay my respects to the veterans and to say thank you to them on behalf of all of us, including my young children who, as I said to many of the veterans, were pretty carefree yesterday going to school but that was down to their sacrifice and the sacrifice particularly of those colleagues of theirs who didn’t make it back.”

He added: “I made a choice yesterday about what I would do as leader of the Labour Party and as a candidate to be Prime Minister and I knew I should be there. This was not a discussion.

“It was my duty to be there, it was my privilege to be there.

“Privilege is a word that is probably overused in politics but I felt privileged to be able to be with veterans who had fought on D-Day against the odds to liberate Europe and to allow me to grow up in peace and freedom and democracy.”

11:27 AM BST

Starmer pledges recognition for Palestine in Labour manifesto

Recognition of Palestinian statehood as part of any peace process in the Middle East will be included as a commitment in the Labour manifesto, Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed.

Speaking to the BBC during a visit in London this morning, the Labour leader said: “That needs to be part of the process, it’s very important we have a viable Palestinian state alongside a safe and secure Israel.”

He added: “It is an inalienable right of the Palestinians, it’s not in the gift of Israel, so it has to be part of the peace process.”

Asked whether this will be in the manifesto, he said: “It will be.”

Sadiq Khan, Angela Rayner and Sir Keir Starmer are pictured this morning during a visit to a housing development in north west London - James Manning/PA

11:21 AM BST

No 10: PM was ‘always scheduled to attend D-Day commemorations’

Downing Street said Rishi Sunak was “always scheduled to attend D-Day commemorations” in Normandy following claims that he had considered not attending (see the post below at 09.39).

A No10 spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister was always scheduled to attend D-Day commemorations, including the UK National Commemoration event in Normandy, and it is incorrect to suggest otherwise.”

11:18 AM BST

Healey writes to Shapps to seek answers on ‘dreadful’ D-Day decision

John Healey, the shadow defence secretary, has written to Grant Shapps to ask a series of questions about Rishi Sunak’s decision to leave D-Day commemorations early.

Mr Healey told the Defence Secretary that the decisions raises “worrying questions about both his judgement and his priorities”.

One of the questions asked by Mr Healey was when the decision to return back to the UK early was actually made.

He said in the letter: “There are many people across the country, especially within Armed Forces communities, who feel betrayed and feel that Britain has been let down by the Prime Minister.

“The public deserve clear explanations from the Prime Minister and those around him about why this dreadful decision was made. I trust that these are the questions you are asking, and you will respond as soon as possible.”

11:16 AM BST

Reader poll: Was the PM wrong to leave D-Day commemorations early?

Rishi Sunak’s decision to leave D-Day commemorations in Normandy early in order to return to the UK and resume general election campaigning is dominating the day in Westminster.

The Prime Minister apologised for his decision this morning but his political opponents continue to attack him.

What do you think? Was Rishi Sunak wrong to leave early? You can have your say in our reader poll below:

11:07 AM BST

Starmer vows to build more social houses

Labour will build more social houses if it wins the general election on July 4, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

Asked whether his party would build more social homes, he told reporters: “Yes, we will and we will make sure that we hit that stretch target of 1.5 million houses.

“And what we’ve announced today is really important, which is the lower deposits that we will put in place, particularly for young people because the example at the moment is of young people on a reasonably decent wage, let’s say a couple, who are paying very high rents, higher rents than they probably would do on a mortgage, but because they’re paying high rents they can’t afford to save for a deposit and many of them don’t have a mum or dad or anybody else that can help them out.

“So this is going to be a game-changer for them.”

11:02 AM BST

Sunak arrives for first campaign event of the day

As Rishi Sunak arrived for his first campaign visit this morning, journalists were awaiting him.

“Who is advising you, Prime Minister?” The BBC’s political editor Chris Mason shouted.

11:00 AM BST

Starmer: Sunak must ‘answer for his choices’ over early D-Day event exit

Sir Keir Starmer said Rishi Sunak has to “answer for his choices” over his decision to leave D-Day commemorations in Normandy early.

The Labour leader told broadcasters during a visit to a housing development in London this morning that staying for the whole day of events yesterday was “the only choice I was going to make”.

Asked about Mr Sunak’s apology, Sir Keir said: “He will have to answer for his own choices. For me the only choice was to be there.

“It was a humbling day to contemplate the bravery, individually, of those, many of them teenagers, running up the beach under gun fire, not knowing whether they would succeed or fail and then to think about how hard that must have been.

“To then see the veterans and say thank you, I thanked them on behalf of the Labour Party and the country and on behalf of my children actually who were freely going to school yesterday because of the contribution that they made, the sacrifice that they made and their colleagues.

“For me it was really important to be there for the whole day paying my respects. That was the only choice I was going to make. The Prime Minister really will have to answer for his choices.”

Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner visit a housing development in London this morning - James Manning/PA

10:50 AM BST

Swinney condemns Sunak over Labour tax claim

John Swinney said Rishi Sunak’s claim that Labour would put up taxes by £2,000 was “baseless”.

Delivering a speech in Glasgow this morning, the leader of the SNP said: “It is very clear that the attack that Rishi Sunak made on Keir Starmer on the question of a £2,000 tax increase was baseless.

“It was not an argument that merited serious consideration or serious argument. It was fundamentally flawed. It was a deceptive argument.”

Mr Swinney said the general election has “got to be conducted on substance” and the Tory tax claim was “completely and utterly inappropriate”.

John Swinney, leader of the SNP, delivers a campaign speech in Glasgow this morning - Andy Buchanan /PA

10:28 AM BST

John Mercer: Sunak made ‘significant mistake’

Rishi Sunak’s decision to leave D-Day commemorations in Normandy early was a “significant mistake”, Johnny Mercer said.

But the minister for veterans’ affairs said people should not “lose their heads over this” as he highlighted Mr Sunak’s record on helping veterans.

He told The Sun: “I get the outrage. I get that this is a significant mistake. But let’s not lose our heads over this.

“This guy has done more for veterans than any of his predecessors and that is coming from someone who has campaigned on this for nine or 10 years and left government pretty frequently over the issue.”

10:25 AM BST

Sunak has done more than ‘any of his predecessors’ to help veterans, says minister

Johnny Mercer said Rishi Sunak had done more to help veterans “than any of his predecessors” in No 10.

The minister for veterans’ affairs told The Sun: “The truth is this is a mistake but if you sit there now, this guy has done more on veterans’ affairs in this country than any of his predecessors.

“So you have to bear this in context otherwise it is not really fair. He has made a mistake and he has apologised for that.”

Johnny Mercer, the minister for veterans' affairs, attends a D-Day commemoration event in Portsmouth on June 5 - Heathcliff O'Malley for The Telegraph

10:21 AM BST

Minister for veterans’ affairs: Sunak leaving D-Day event early ‘disappointing’

Johnny Mercer, the Tory minister for veterans’ affairs, said Rishi Sunak’s decision to leave D-Day commemorations in Normandy early was “disappointing”.

He told The Sun: “Obviously it is a mistake. I think the Prime Minister, on these visits, you receive a lot of advice as to what you should and shouldn’t be doing.

“I have spoken to the Prime Minister this morning and obviously it is disappointing. But I do find the kind of faux outrage from people who have done nothing but make my life difficult trying to improve veterans affairs over the years pretty nauseating, to be frank.”

10:14 AM BST

Armed forces veterans criticise ‘very disrespectful’ Sunak

Armed forces veterans told LBC this morning that Rishi Sunak’s decision to leave D-Day commemorations in Normandy early was “disgusting” and “very disrespectful”.

One told the radio station: “It is disgusting. I have lost all faith in him because they are all our fallen.”

Another said: “This debacle yesterday, that was outrageous.”

A third veteran said: “To leave a service early I think is very disrespectful, especially for our lost comrades and the veterans who were at the service must feel a bit let down. It is just not on.”

'It was disgusting, I've lost all faith in him.'

'It's disrespectful to our lost comrades and those who were at the service.'

@NickFerrariLBC hears from veterans after Rishi Sunak left D-Day commemorations early. pic.twitter.com/pgnCtRvzko — LBC (@LBC) June 7, 2024

09:54 AM BST

Lib Dems pledge new ‘dad month’ to encourage men to take paternity leave

The Liberal Democrats have pledged to create a “dad month” to encourage more men to take paternity leave.

The party has said it would increase parental pay for fathers and extend their entitled leave by four weeks in the event of an election win.

Statutory maternity pay would also be doubled to a total of £350 per month under the plans.

Fathers are currently entitled to two weeks of leave after the birth of their child, which can be taken together or separately. The Liberal Democrats would extend this by a “use-it-or-lose-it” month.

You can read the full story here.

09:41 AM BST

Douglas Ross: Sunak was right to apologise

Douglas Ross, the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, said the Prime Minister had been right to apologise for leaving D-Day commemorations early.

Mr Ross told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme that Rishi Sunak had “looked at that and reflected”.

He added: “It was right that he apologise.”

Mr Ross, who had paid his own tribute to D-Day veterans in Holyrood on Thursday, said: “It was a crucial moment in our history and it is right it is recognised fully and properly, and that is why it is also correct the Prime Minister has apologised.”

09:39 AM BST

Tories deny claim Sunak planned not to attend D-Day events in Normandy

The Tories have vehemently denied a claim that Rishi Sunak had planned not to attend D-Day commemorations in Normandy.

A report published on the Reaction website today, citing Tory sources, claimed the French government had been told a week ago that Mr Sunak would not attend the commemorations because of the general election campaign.

It was claimed that a short visit was then agreed on as a compromise.

But Tory sources told The Telegraph that the claim was “totally untrue”.

Nigel Farage, the Reform leader, had responded to the claim by tweeting: “Now we learn that [Rishi Sunak’s] original plan was not to attend the D-Day 80th at all. Patriotic people who love their country should not vote for him.”

09:16 AM BST

Sir Craig Oliver: Sunak D-Day row a ‘disastrous moment’ for Tories

Sir Craig Oliver, who served as David Cameron’s director of communications in No 10, said the D-Day row was a “disastrous moment” for Rishi Sunak and the Conservative Party.

Sir Craig said the Prime Minister’s apology this morning showed the Tories are “massively on the backfoot and deeply worried”.

He told BBC Breakfast: “It is very obvious from the outside looking in that this is a disastrous moment for the campaign.

“The fact that they have had to apologise is a very unusual moment. You never want to be in that position and it is a sign that they are massively on the backfoot and deeply worried about the criticism they are going to face over this issue.”

09:10 AM BST

Families earning £120k to keep all child benefit under new Tory plans

Families who earn up to £120,000 will be able to keep all of their child benefit under a new Conservative policy to be unveiled today.

Under the current rules, child benefit is judged on individual not household earnings, and the threshold is £60,000. If one parent’s earnings exceed that level, the benefit starts to be removed.

Now the Tories have pledged to base the system on households’ overall income instead, with a new threshold of £120,000.

The move will leave 700,000 families on average £1,500 a year better off, according to Tory analysis.

You can read the full story here.

08:51 AM BST

Farage: Sunak ‘could not be bothered’ to attend D-Day event

Nigel Farage claimed Rishi Sunak “could not even be bothered” to attend an international gathering in Normandy to mark the 80-year anniversary of D-Day.

The leader of Reform UK tweeted this morning: “I was honoured to help raise £100,000 for the Taxi Charity to send veterans back to Normandy. It was a pleasure to meet them at the various events.

“Rishi Sunak could not even be bothered to attend the international event above Omaha Beach. Who really believes in our people, him or me?”

Mr Sunak did attend a British ceremony in Normandy yesterday morning but did not attend an international gathering later in the day featuring other world leaders.

08:39 AM BST

Ex-No 10 communications chief: Tory campaign ‘on the backfoot’

Rishi Sunak is being accused of “not getting what it is to be a prime minister” after skipping the major international D-Day ceremony in Normandy, former Downing Street communications chief Sir Craig Oliver has said.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the D-Day anniversary would have been known about as soon as Mr Sunak called the general election.

“And I think if you’re planning these things, you’ve got to say ‘look, that’s going to block the Prime Minister out’. It’s a very important moment for the country. But it’s also a very important moment to show that you’re being prime ministerial.

“And the problem for Rishi Sunak this morning is he’s accused of not getting what it is to be a prime minister and what his duties are as a prime minister.”

Sir Craig also criticised the Tory campaign for sending children’s minister David Johnston into broadcast studios on Friday morning without knowing “what to say” about the snub.

“It was pretty clear that the Conservative campaign was going to be massively on the backfoot today,” he said.

08:28 AM BST

Labour frontbencher welcomes Sunak apology

A Labour frontbencher welcomed Rishi Sunak’s apology and said it was “absolutely a mistake” for the Prime Minister to have left D-Day commemorations in Normandy early.

Matthew Pennycook, a shadow housing minister, told Sky News: “I am glad he has apologised because it is absolutely a mistake and it is not just the fact that the Prime Minister left those D-Day commemoration services, perhaps the last commemoration services for many of the veterans who attended... but the reason why he left those services.

“He left, let’s be clear, to come back and pre-record an interview where he doubled down on a proven lie about the Labour Party’s intentions if it forms the next government.”

08:20 AM BST

Labour: ‘Out of touch’ Sunak has shown ‘dreadful judgement’

Labour labelled Rishi Sunak “out of touch” and claimed he had shown “dreadful judgement” by leaving D-Day commemorations early to take part in an interview with ITV.

Responding to the Prime Minister’s apology this morning, Jonathan Ashworth, the shadow paymaster general, said: “Yesterday’s D-Day commemorations were about remembering the bravery of all those who serve our country.

“In choosing to prioritise his own vanity TV appearances over our veterans, Rishi Sunak has shown what is most important to him.

“It is yet more desperation, yet more chaos, and yet more dreadful judgement from this out of touch Prime Minister.”

Rishi Sunak is shown being interviewed by ITV after returning to the UK from D-Day commemorations in Normandy yesterday - ITV

08:16 AM BST

Sunak’s D-Day decision ‘utterly appalling and disgusting’, says SNP

A senior SNP figure said Rishi Sunak’s decision to leave D-Day commemorations early was “utterly appalling and disgusting”.

Neil Gray, the Scottish government’s Cabinet Secretary for Health, said Mr Sunak had put a TV interview ahead of honouring the memory of D-Day veterans.

Responding to Mr Sunak’s apology, Mr Gray told Sky News: “It is an absolutely extraordinary dereliction of duty from the Prime Minister to abandon the D-Day veterans.

“My grandfather was a Royal Engineer, served at D-Day, helped to deliver the Mulberry harbours that meant that D-Day was a success.

“The Prime Minister in choosing to leave that commemoration early has ill-served his memory and the memory of so many others who lost their lives and who, some of whom did come home, but have now been served by a Prime Minister who put a TV interview before their memory.

“I think it is utterly appalling and disgusting.”

08:06 AM BST

Lord Cameron stood in for Sunak during world leader photos at D-Day

Lord Cameron stood in for Rishi Sunak during photographs with other world leaders yesterday afternoon after the Prime Minister’s decision to return to the UK early.

The picture below shows the Foreign Secretary standing alongside French president Emmanuel Macron, German chancellor and US President Joe Biden.

David Cameron stands alongside Emmanuel Macron, Olaf Scholz and Joe Biuden in Saint Laurent Sur Mer in Normandy - Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images Europe

07:49 AM BST

Rishi Sunak apologises for leaving D-Day commemorations early

Rishi Sunak has apologised for leaving D-Day anniversary commemorations in Normandy early.

The Prime Minister said that “it was a mistake not to stay in France longer – and I apologise”.

He attended a British ceremony in Normandy yesterday morning but did not stick around for an international gathering attended by other world leaders.

Mr Sunak tweeted at 7.45am:

The 80th anniversary of D-Day has been a profound moment to honour the brave men and women who put their lives on the line to protect our values, our freedom and our democracy.



This anniversary should be about those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. The last thing… — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) June 7, 2024

07:48 AM BST

Sir Ed Davey: Sunak has ‘brought shame’ to office of PM

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said Rishi Sunak had “brought shame” to the office of Prime Minister by leaving Normandy early.

“One of the greatest privileges of the office of Prime Minister is to be there to honour those who served, yet Rishi Sunak abandoned them on the beaches of Normandy,” Sir Ed said.

“He has brought shame to that office and let down our country. I am thinking right now of all those veterans and their families he left behind and the hurt they must be feeling. It is a total dereliction of duty and shows why this Conservative Government just has to go.”

07:40 AM BST

Sunak is ‘very committed’ to veterans, says minister amid D-Day row

A minister said voters know Rishi Sunak is “very committed” to helping armed forces veterans as he defended the premier’s handling of D-Day commemorations.

David Johnston, the children’s minister, told Times Radio: “I think the Prime Minister has been at several commemorations this week.

“I think this Government has done more than any government to support our veterans, with our great veterans’ minister, Johnny Mercer, now sitting in Cabinet making sure their voice is always represented and the Veterans’ Bill we are committed to which will do a whole range of things to bring down costs for veterans, to increase the employment rate for veterans.

“And I think people know this Prime Minister is very committed to them.”

07:38 AM BST

Tory activist tells minister that Sunak ‘seems to be doing all he can to lose the election’

A Tory minister was asked to respond to a Conservative Party activist who said Rishi Sunak “seems to be doing all he can to lose the election” in the wake of the D-Day row.

David Johnston, the children’s minister, was read a message during an interview on Times Radio from a Tory activist called Peter who was supposed to be canvassing in a Red Wall seat this afternoon.

The message said: “Rishi Sunak’s behaviour in leaving the D-Day commemorations ceremony makes me wonder whether I should bother going. Please ask your Conservative guest why I should put myself out when the Prime Minister seems to be doing all he can to lose the election.”

Mr Johnston replied: “Well, I would separate those two things. I think it is clear that the Prime Minister has spent the week paying his respects on behalf of the country in Portsmouth on Wednesday, in Normandy on Thursday, to our veterans and to mark the importance of D-Day as I was doing in my own constituency yesterday.

“But the reason that that activist should go out is because the country is facing a very clear choice between a Prime Minister and Government taking the right decisions for their families and a Keir Starmer led Labour Party that cannot tell you what they would do on any key issue facing this country.”

07:32 AM BST

Minister not sure exactly when Sunak left D-Day commemorations in Normandy

David Johnston, the children’s minister, said he did not know exactly when Rishi Sunak left D-Day commemorations in France yesterday.

He told Times Radio this morning: “The Prime Minister was at the service in Portsmouth on Wednesday and he was in Normandy yesterday and people saw that, people watched his speech yesterday paying tribute to them.”

Asked why Mr Sunak had left early, Mr Johnston said: “Well, I don’t know exactly when he left but I know that he was in Normandy yesterday for the big service and I know that there were other Government ministers there also, showing this Government’s commitment to veterans and to recognising the importance of D-Day.”

Mr Johnston said that he did not know exactly “what the Prime Minister’s diary looks like”.

07:23 AM BST

‘Political malpractice of the highest order’

Tim Montgomerie, a Conservative commentator, said Rishi Sunak leaving D-Day commemorations early was “not the right thing to do at a fundamental level”.

He told the BBC’s Newsnight programme: “I think it is political malpractice of the highest order if Rishi Sunak absented himself for an election interview on ITV.”

I'm genuinely and completely flabbergasted https://t.co/TVskVmoKPU — Tim Montgomerie 🇬🇧 (@montie) June 6, 2024

07:18 AM BST

Labour figures to meet today to agree final version of party’s manifesto

Senior Labour figures will meet at an undisclosed location in London today to hammer out the final version of the party’s election manifesto.

Labour’s highly secretive Clause V meeting is expected to kick off some time before noon.

The details of the gathering and the finer points of the policy document are being kept tightly under wraps after 2017’s manifesto was leaked to The Telegraph.

07:10 AM BST

Starmer vows to ‘turn dream of owning a home into reality’

Labour is today unveiling a pledge that would see first-time buyers able to use the state as a guarantor for their mortgages in an attempt to help more people onto the housing ladder.

The party has said its successor to the Government’s existing mortgage guarantee scheme will be “more comprehensive” under a new “Freedom to Buy” banner.

Sir Keir said this morning that he will help to “turn the dream of owning a home into a reality”.

My parents' home gave them security and was a foundation for our family.



As Prime Minister, I will turn the dream of owning a home into a reality. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 7, 2024

06:55 AM BST

What is happening in the general election campaign today?

A TV debate featuring representatives from the UK’s seven main political parties will be the main event of the general election campaign today.

Nigel Farage will represent Reform UK as he is given the opportunity to clash with Penny Mordaunt who will be flying the Tory flag and Angela Rayner who will be there for Labour.

There will also be representatives from the Liberal Democrats, the SNP, the Green Party and Plaid Cymru, with proceedings due to get underway at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Before the debate, Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer will both be turning their full attention back to campaign events after a pause to attend D-Day commemorations yesterday.

Mr Sunak will be in the South West of England to unveil a Tory pledge to make child benefit rules more generous while Sir Keir will visit a housing development in London to mark a new Labour pledge to allow first-time buyers to use the state as their mortgage guarantor.

Elsewhere, John Swinney, the SNP leader, will deliver a speech in Glasgow this morning. Meanwhile, the formal deadline for general election candidate nominations is 5pm.

06:42 AM BST

Sunak must take risks on campaign trail, says George Osborne

Rishi Sunak must take risks on the campaign trail to boost his chances of gaining ground on Labour, George Osborne has suggested.

The former chancellor told his Political Currency podcast that Mr Sunak should move away from scripted visits and carefully choreographed events in favour of something “a bit scruffy”.

Mr Osborne said: “If I were Sunak I would be really tempted to get away from the sort of slick campaigning, of the kind of Blair and Cameron era, where every visit is really organised, and show something that’s a bit scruffy and unscripted and risky.

“I think the public also [have] watched so many episodes of ‘The West Wing’ or ‘The Thick of It’ people know how these things work now. They’ve seen the wiring.

“Even though Sunak is so much more sort of a classic politician candidate than Boris Johnson or Donald Trump or Nigel Farage. Nevertheless, he could take some risks on the campaign trail.”

06:38 AM BST

Tory peer: Sunak made ‘mistake’ by missing international D-Day event

A Conservative peer said Rishi Sunak made a “mistake” by missing a major international ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day to give a TV interview about the election instead.

Lord Shaun Bailey, who was the Tory candidate in the 2021 London mayoral election, said Mr Sunak should have attended the ceremony alongside the likes of Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron.

'I think it was a mistake to leave'



Conservative peer, Lord Shaun Bailey, says Rishi Sunak made a mistake leaving the Normandy D-Day celebrations early to go back to the UK and campaign. pic.twitter.com/EsdbgUb40Q — GB News (@GBNEWS) June 6, 2024

Lord Bailey told GB News: “There’s two ways to look at this. You are in the middle of a campaign, you want to make a big impact. The best impact you can make at this point is being seen on the world stage with the biggest leaders in the world.

“That is probably the way to go. On top of that, you have possibly the biggest event in the last 100 years that they are celebrating, you should be there, it sends a message.”

He added: “I think it was a mistake to leave.”