Two traffic accidents in southeastern Afghanistan kill more than 40

By Mohammad Yunus Yawar

KABUL (Reuters) - Two late-night traffic accidents in southeastern Afghanistan killed at least 44 people, local authorities said on Thursday.

The accidents on Wednesday in Ghazni province, which both involved buses, injured another 76 people, according to Hamidullah Nisar, the provincial head of the Taliban-run Information and Culture department.

He said one of the accidents involved a fuel tanker and the other a cargo truck and that some of those injured were in critical condition.

Traffic accidents are common in Afghanistan, with poor infrastructure exacerbated by decades of war that ended when foreign troops left in 2021 and the Taliban took over.

(Reporting by Mohammad Yunus Yawar in Kabul; Writing by Charlotte Greenfield)