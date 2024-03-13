Two trapped underground after collapse at Ballarat goldmine in Victoria

Two people are trapped under rock at the Indicator Lane mine in Mt Clear, Ballarat. Photograph: Christopher Hopkins/The Guardian

Authorities are working to rescue two people trapped under rock after a collapse in a regional Victorian mine.

The Victorian Country Fire Authority and Victoria Police responded to a call at 4.50pm on Wednesday afternoon with reports that a mine on Indicator Lane in Mt Clear, Ballarat, had collapsed, trapping two people underground.

At least eight emergency vehicles responded to the incident, and emergency services remain at the scene.

The mine at Mt Clear is Ballarat Gold Mine, owned by Victory Minerals Pty Ltd. Victory declined to comment on the matter when contacted by Guardian Australia.

Victory Minerals bought the mine network, including the mill and equipment from Lihir Gold in March 2010.

In November 2007, three years prior to that sale, 27 miners were trapped when a cave-in occurred while they were working a kilometre underground.

More to come.