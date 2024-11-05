Two trucks collide on icy road in Russia
In Udmurtia, Russia, on November 2, a truck's dashcam captured the terrifying moment it collided with another truck on an icy road, leaving both drivers injured.
In Udmurtia, Russia, on November 2, a truck's dashcam captured the terrifying moment it collided with another truck on an icy road, leaving both drivers injured.
Drivers who block intersections as lights turn red, often referred to as "blocking the box," will face increased fines as Toronto police say they're ramping up enforcement after council greenlit new measures to fight gridlock on city's streets.Toronto police's Traffic Services Unit says it's blitzing major city intersections and slapping offenders with $450 fines — a significant increase from the previous $90 amount.The fine for an improper stop at an intersection has also been raised for commun
The NHTSA recently announced recalls for 252,038 vehicles. This includes Ford, Stellantis, Volvo vehicles as well as Mack Trucks.
The 21-year-old driver — who has since been charged with felony hit and run — reportedly told police he "was scared and didn't know what to do"
Officials said 44 people were on board when the bus went out of control and fell into a ditch.
RCMP said a jackknifed truck had obstructed the highway northeast of Port aux Basques. (CBC)The RCMP says a tractor trailer jackknifed east of the Trans-Canada Highway early Monday, blocking the road near the community of Coal Brook for several hours.The highway was later cleared cleared for traffic.The obstruction was about 61 km outside Port aux Basques, police said Monday morning. According to NL511, the province's travel app and website, the road as of 7:25 a.m. NT was passable and traffic h
Most new car owners hold on to their cars for eight years, but some drivers will keep their cars for twice that long. The brand of car can have a lot to do with it, with some brands having a higher...
When it comes to the reliability of a car, you want the assurance that your engine won’t fail you prematurely. Since the engine is one of the car's most important parts, evaluating a vehicle’s overall reliability definitely includes assessing the engine. If you’re looking for an SUV, that reliability goes a long way, whether for a family road trip or carpooling to an event. This means that when you’re future-proofing based on the engine, it’s more about the likelihood it will break down in a few
Striking Boeing employees in the Pacific Northwest are set to vote on a tentative labor agreement that will raise wages by more than 40%, compounded, over four years.
The northbound lanes of Interstate 97 are closed late Monday morning after a tractor-trailer crash in the Millersville area. An 11 News crew at the scene observed the tractor-trailer turned onto its side. The crash blocks both northbound lanes. Southbound I-97 was also closed shortly after noon to allow for a Maryland State Police Medevac helicopter to land.
The northbound lanes of Interstate 97 are closed late Monday morning after a tractor-trailer crash in the Millersville area. An 11 News crew at the scene observed the tractor-trailer turned onto its side. It was not immediately known whether anyone was injured. The crash blocks both northbound lanes.
A 27-year-old pedestrian is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle while trying to cross the street, according to Windsor police. In a news release, Windsor police said they are investigating the accident, which took place Friday night. Officers were called to the intersection of Howard Avenue and Edinborough Street just after 10 p.m. Through an investigation, officers found out that the vehicle was going northbound on Howard Avenue when it hit the person who was
A small aircraft had to make an emergency landing on a freeway in the Bay Area, causing heavy traffic congestion. The small plane landed on southbound Highway 85 lanes near the De Anza Boulevard offramp in the Cupertino area of Santa Clara County, according to Caltrans cameras. This is a developing story. Stay with KCRA 3 as we work to gather details on what prompted the emergency landing, if there were any injuries and how much longer this will impact traffic.
Continuing storms in eastern Spain that led to massive flooding last week and killed at least 217 people, mostly near Valencia, dumped rain on Barcelona on Monday, prompting authorities to suspend commuter rail service. Spanish Transport Minister Óscar Puente said he was suspending all commuter trains in northeast Catalonia, a region with 8 million people, at the request of civil protection officials. Mobile phones in Barcelona screeched with an alert for “extreme and continued rainfall” on the southern outskirts of the city.
WEBBERVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A section of Interstate 96 in southeast Michigan remained closed Sunday after a semitruck crashed into more than a dozen vehicles overnight, killing 4 people and injuring 17 others, according to state police.
Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio is planning to launch its first hybrid model in 2026 and will only sell it in overseas markets, including the Middle East, North Africa and Europe, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. Nio to date has only manufactured pure electric vehicles. It is building the hybrid vehicle to address challenges faced by Chinese firms selling EVs in foreign markets, which have put up trade barriers and been slower to install charging facilities.
Chad MacLean helped open a repair shop for electric vehicles in Dartmouth, N.S., two years ago because he saw an opportunity.While working as a technician at a dealership, he noticed more and more people were moving away from gas-powered vehicles. Now, half his customers drive electric vehicles. But he says those customers tell him the same thing."Outside of this garage here, outside of repairs, outside of anything, I would say the biggest challenge for people in Nova Scotia is the charging infr
LUCKNOW, India (AP) — A poorly maintained and overcrowded bus veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in northern India on Monday, killing at least 36 people and injuring several others, officials said.
Matt Galvin said Government incentives were needed for the industry, but helping the public to ‘re-gear’ its thinking around the tech would aid sales.
Tencent Holdings signed a new deal with German automotive supplier Bosch to enhance collaboration in cloud computing and smart driving, as the Chinese tech giant looks to expand the adoption of its artificial intelligence (AI) services in the car industry. Tencent and Bosch's China unit signed a new round of memorandums of understanding (MOUs) to explore opportunities in cloud computing and mapping for autonomous driving, integrating large language models (LLMs) into smart cockpits, and helping
A poorly maintained and overcrowded bus veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in northern India on Monday, killing at least 36 people and injuring several others, officials said. The bus was carrying around 60 people, and more than 20 have been injured, said Deepak Rawat, a senior state government official. Authorities said earlier they believed there were 42 passengers, which was how many people the bus could accommodate.