Two Tuftonboro residents displaced after garage fire
Two New Hampshire residents in Tuftonboro have been displaced after a structure fire Monday morning.
Two New Hampshire residents in Tuftonboro have been displaced after a structure fire Monday morning.
A major winter storm is expected to pass through parts of Ontario, bringing heavy snowfall and a risk of freezing rain. Environment Canada says snow associated with a "major" winter storm is forecast to arrive Tuesday and continue into Wednesday morning, as it placed parts of central and eastern Ontario under a storm watch. The heaviest snow is predicted for central Ontario, including Sault Ste. Marie and Greater Sudbury, where Environment Canada is calling for between 15 and 30 centimetres star
Nearly 70 million people across the Gulf Coast and Southeast are at risk for severe weather, including tornadoes, damaging wind and flooding rain on Monday and Tuesday, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
Confidence is steadily increasing for Ontario's first major storm of 2024. Plan for travel impacts Tuesday and Wednesday
A woman and her mother were left stunned when they boarded a flight and found they were the only two passengers in standard class. Zoe Doyle, 25, and her mother Kimmy Chedel, 59, were flying with Emirates from Seychelles International Airport when they boarded the empty aircraft. The pair were on their way to Switzerland - with a layover in Dubai - to spend Christmas with family. They filmed a video showing Zoe dancing down a passenger aisle and making snow angels on the floor of the plane, while her mum Kimmy tries on a cabin crew's hat. According to Zoe, a swimwear business owner, it was a "complete surprise" to find the plane empty. She said: "We had no idea we were the only ones. "There were four others I think that were in first class but they were totally separate from us, so we were basically the only ones. "Because it was monsoon season in the Seychelles, as well as being Christmas day, it just meant no one was flying I guess." The flight attendants made the most of having only two passengers to look after, speaking to Zoe and her Mum lots and even giving them a tour of the plane. Zoe, who is originally from Montreal, Canada but now lives in Cape Town, South Africa, said: "All the flight attendants were so excited that it was empty. "They said it never happens. We got a little tour of the plane, although we still weren't allowed into first class. "It was so much fun. We were chatting with the flight attendants and filming funny videos with them. "They even got a polaroid camera out and dressed my mum up in the cabin crew uniform. It was great."
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada says inland sections of the central and south coasts of British Columbia should prepare for significant snowfall early this week. It says there is also potential for snow at sea level along the coastal sections of the south coast and eastern Vancouver Island Monday. But the weather office says mild air moving into the region will help transition any coastal snow to rain by Monday afternoon, with the most significant amounts expected for West Vancouver Island. It sa
Toronto's police chief apologized Sunday after a video posted on social media of officers handing coffee to protesters supporting Palestinians was criticized by politicians.On Saturday, police closed the overpass on Avenue Road at Highway 401, saying on social media they were on the scene to keep demonstrators and passing traffic safe. Video from the overpass posted on Facebook by Palestine House, a community organization, shows protesters holding Palestinian flags and chanting "Free Palestine."
The duke strenuously denies any wrongdoing.
When the dad confronted the stepfather, the situation turned heated, then violent, police say.
One of former president Donald Trump's co-defendants in his Georgia election interference case is seeking to dismiss the indictment against him and disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, alleging that she "engaged in a personal, romantic relationship" with one of the top prosecutors she brought in to work on the case, which allegedly resulted in financial gain for both of them. In a court filing Monday, former Trump campaign staff member Michael Roman accuses Willis of having potentially committed "an act to defraud the public of honest services" based on her "intentional failure" to disclose to alleged relationship that she allegedly "personally benefitted from."
A Calgary woman admitted to beating her sick, 77-year-old father and leaving him on the basement floor for two days in soiled adult diapers, a judge heard Monday. Details of the crime come from an agreed statement of facts presented at Tara Picard's guilty plea to charges of assault and failing to provide the necessaries of life. A sentencing hearing will take place at a later date. Picard was tasked with caring for her father, whom CBC News has chosen not to name, in November 2021. Argument ove
The jet involved in Friday's incident had been prevented from long trips over water, US investigators say.
The actors are mentioned in legal documents despite having ‘no association’ with Epstein ‘whatsoever’
Marcos Maldonado is being held on $1.25 million bond
Vladimir Putin staged a lavish Orthodox Christmas Eve dinner for children of soldiers killed in Ukraine as he attempted to present himself as a caring leader by ordering officials to do more for the country’s troops.
A significant storm is forecast to continue to move across Vancouver Island through Tuesday. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
TORONTO — A construction crew working on a project in the heart of Toronto stumbled on a surprise late last week when its members unearthed 'ancient' human remains from an Indigenous burial ground, the city has confirmed. The crew made the discovery on Friday while working on a water service line on Withrow Avenue, a street near Toronto's famed Greektown, the city said in a statement. Workers contacted Toronto Police after finding the remains. Toronto police spokeswoman Laura Brabant said the re
One person has been found dead after their helicopter crashed east of Revelstoke, B.C., near the British Columbia-Alberta border.The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) confirmed to CBC News that the helicopter, which was travelling from Calgary to Sicamous, B.C., was located at about 12 p.m. PT on Sunday.Officials lost contact with the helicopter at about 8:40 p.m. PT on Friday, and low visibility conditions meant aerial resources couldn't be properly deployed until Sunday morning.Ground cr
A judge sentenced the Massachusetts man to prison, prosecutors say.
Toronto police say they have identified the person who allegedly killed a Scarborough man more than 40 years ago.In a release Monday, police said they responded to a call in 1982 to check on 47-year-old Kevin McBride, who lived in the Sheppard Avenue E. area.Friends who had dinner plans with McBride were unable to reach him and asked police to check on him. Police said McBride, who lived alone and "was not associated with any criminality," died by multiple stab wounds in his apartment.He was las
The 35-year-old “posed no threat to the safety of anyone” when she was fatally shot by police while attempting to break into the speaker’s lobby, the suit claims.