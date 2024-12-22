Two US Navy pilots shot down over Red Sea in apparent 'friendly fire' incident, US military says

Jon Gambrell
·3 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Two U.S. Navy pilots were shot down Sunday over the Red Sea in an apparent “friendly fire” incident, the U.S military said, marking the most serious incident to threaten troops in over a year of America targeting Yemen's Houthi rebels.

Both pilots were recovered alive after ejecting from their stricken aircraft, with one suffering minor injuries. But the shootdown underlines just how dangerous the Red Sea corridor has become over the ongoing attacks on shipping by the Iranian-backed Houthis despite U.S. and European military coalitions patrolling the area.

The U.S. military had conducted airstrikes targeting Yemen’s Houthi rebels at the time, though the U.S. military’s Central Command did not elaborate on what their mission was and did not immediately respond to questions from The Associated Press.

The F/A-18 shot down had just flown off the deck of the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier, Central Command said. On Dec. 15, Central Command acknowledged the Truman had entered the Mideast, but hadn't specified that the carrier and its battle group was in the Red Sea.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The guided missile cruiser USS Gettysburg, which is part of the USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, mistakenly fired on and hit the F/A-18,” Central Command said in a statement.

From the military's description, the aircraft shot down was a two-seat F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet assigned to the “Red Rippers” of Strike Fighter Squadron 11 out of Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia.

It wasn't immediately clear how the Gettysburg could mistake an F/A-18 for an enemy aircraft or missile, particularly as ships in a battle group remain linked by both radar and radio communication.

However, Central Command said that warships and aircraft earlier shot down multiple Houthi drones and an anti-ship cruise missile launched by the rebels. Incoming hostile fire from the Houthis has given sailors just seconds to make decisions in the past.

Since the Truman's arrival, the U.S. has stepped up its airstrikes targeting the Houthis and their missile fire into the Red Sea and the surrounding area. However, the presence of an American warship group may spark renewed attacks from the rebels, like what the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower saw earlier this year. That deployment marked what the Navy described as its most intense combat since World War II.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday night and early Sunday, U.S. warplanes conducted airstrikes that shook Sanaa, the capital of Yemen that the Houthis have held since 2014. Central Command described the strikes as targeting a “missile storage facility” and a “command-and-control facility,” without elaborating.

Houthi-controlled media reported strikes in both Sanaa and around the port city of Hodeida, without offering any casualty or damage information. In Sanaa, strikes appeared particularly targeted at a mountainside known to be home to military installations. The Houthis did not acknowledge the aircraft being shot down in the Red Sea.

The Houthis have targeted about 100 merchant vessels with missiles and drones since the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip started in October 2023 after Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people and saw 250 others taken hostage.

Israel’s grinding offensive in Gaza has killed more than 45,000 Palestinians, local health officials say. The tally doesn’t distinguish between combatants and civilians.

The Houthis have seized one vessel and sunk two in a campaign that has also killed four sailors. Other missiles and drones have either been intercepted by separate U.S.- and European-led coalitions in the Red Sea or failed to reach their targets, which have also included Western military vessels.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rebels maintain that they target ships linked to Israel, the U.S. or the United Kingdom to force an end to Israel’s campaign against Hamas in Gaza. However, many of the ships attacked have little or no connection to the conflict, including some bound for Iran.

The Houthis also have increasingly targeted Israel itself with drones and missiles, resulting in retaliatory Israeli airstrikes.

Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • US fighter shot down in 'apparent case of friendly fire' over Red Sea

    The U.S. military said it mistakenly shot down one of its own fighter aircraft over the Red Sea early on Sunday, forcing both pilots to eject. Both were rescued, one with minor injuries, after the "apparent case of friendly fire," which is being investigated, U.S. Central Command said in a statement. The fighter was an F/A-18 Hornet flying off the aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman.

  • US military conducts precision airstrikes against Houthi targets in Sanaa

    CAIRO (Reuters) -The U.S. military said it conducted precision airstrikes on Saturday against a missile storage facility and a command-and-control facility operated by Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen's capital, Sanaa. In a statement, the U.S. military's Central Command said the strikes aimed to "disrupt and degrade Houthi operations, such as attacks against U.S. Navy warships and merchant vessels in the Southern Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb, and Gulf of Aden". The U.S. military also said it struck multiple Houthi one-way drones and an anti-ship cruise missile over the Red Sea.

  • Merry 'Torch-mas', Canada: Are you ready for a winter vacation?

    While it might not be beach weather, compared to what’s typical for late December, this "Torch-mas" will feel like a winter vacation for much of Canada

  • “1000-Lb. Sisters”’ Amy Slaton Pleads Guilty to Drug Possession, Avoids Jail Time: Reports

    Slaton was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, put on a two-year probation and banned from Tennessee Safari Park, where she was arrested

  • The Air Force Secretary said Elon Musk 'needs to learn a little bit more about the business' before deriding crewed fighter jets

    While Kendall said he respected Musk as an engineer, he said the billionaire is "not a warfighter" and that drones won't replace fighters for years.

  • Video shows sirens in Tel Aviv after missile fired from Yemen

    A missile fired from Yemen hit Tel Aviv overnight, Israeli authorities said, in a rare instance of a failed interception over the city. CNN’s Jeremy Diamond reports.

  • Mexican president confident Congress will ban planting GM corn in 2025

    Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expects Congress to approve a ban early next year on planting genetically modified corn in the country, she said on Saturday. Sheinbaum's announcement comes a day after a trade-dispute panel ruled Mexico's restrictions on U.S. exports of GM corn violate the USMCA trade agreement. "With the help of Mexico's Congress, we are going to reverse this resolution because very soon, in February, they are going to legislate, I am sure, that you can't plant genetically modified corn,"  Sheinbaum said at a public event.

  • Pope calls Gaza airstrikes 'cruelty' after Israeli minister's criticism

    VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis on Saturday again condemned Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, a day after an Israeli government minister publicly denounced the pontiff for suggesting the global community should study whether the military offensive there constitutes a genocide of the Palestinian people. Francis opened his annual Christmas address to the Catholic cardinals who lead the Vatican's various departments with what appeared to be a reference to Israeli airstrikes on Friday that killed at least 25 Palestinians in Gaza. The pope, as leader of the 1.4-billion-member Roman Catholic Church, is usually careful about taking sides in conflicts, but he has recently been more outspoken about Israel's military campaign against Palestinian militant group Hamas.

  • Rocket fired from Yemen injures several people in Israeli city of Tel Aviv

    Yemen's Houthi rebels issued a statement on Telegram saying they had aimed a hypersonic ballistic missile at an unidentified military target.View on euronews

  • Turkey will do 'whatever it takes' if Syria government cannot address Kurd militia issue, minister says

    Turkey will do "whatever it takes" to ensure its security if the new Syrian administration cannot address Ankara's concerns about U.S.-allied Kurdish groups it views as terrorist groups, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Saturday. Turkey regards the YPG, the militant group spearheading the U.S.-allied Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants who have fought an insurgency against the Turkish state for 40 years and are deemed terrorists by Ankara, Washington, and the European Union.

  • Top-ranking NYPD officer abruptly resigns amid sexual misconduct allegations

    NEW YORK (AP) — The highest-ranking uniformed officer in the New York Police Department has resigned amid allegations he demanded sex from a subordinate in exchange for opportunities to earn extra pay.

  • Fleeing motorist is dead after driving into Texas shopping mall and injuring 5

    KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — Texas law enforcement fatally shot a fleeing motorist who drove a pickup into a JCPenney at a busy shopping mall Saturday, injuring five bystanders, authorities said.

  • ‘That’s one I laid’ – How ex-Taliban are helping IED clear-up in Afghanistan

    Following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the Halo Trust is gathering information on dangerous explosives littering the country.

  • What Trump's decision to wade into spending fight tells us about the next 4 years

    WASHINGTON (AP) — After days of threats and demands, Donald Trump had little to show for it once lawmakers passed a budget deal in the early hours of Saturday, narrowly averting a pre-Christmas government shutdown.

  • Germans mourn the 5 killed and 200 injured in the apparent attack on a Christmas market

    Germans on Saturday mourned the victims of an apparent attack in which authorities say a doctor drove into a busy outdoor Christmas market, killing five people, injuring 200 others and shaking the public’s sense of security at what would otherwise be a time of joy. The alleged attack Friday evening in Magdeburg, about 130 kilometers (80 miles) west of Berlin, killed a 9-year-old and four adults and injured 41 people badly enough that authorities warned the death toll could rise. Magdeburg marked the tragedy Saturday with the tolling church bells at 7:04 p.m., the exact time of the attack in the city of roughly 240,000 people.

  • US diplomats in Damascus to meet with Syrian leaders who toppled Assad regime

    The first US diplomats to visit Syria since the fall of Bashar al Assad's regime are now in Damascus to hold talks with the country's new leaders.

  • Trump's tariff threat could force Canada to face tough decisions on sovereignty

    It's hard to imagine President Emmanuel Macron of France joking about annexing Belgium.Donald Trump's posts and memes about turning Canada into the 51st state are almost without parallel among western democracies, said Carlo Dade, director of trade at the Canada West Foundation."This isn't 'Lower Lukistan' and 'Upper Lukistan' calling each other names again. That's something we expect, and we might expect it at that level of elected retail politicians running off at the mouth," he said."Where yo

  • ‘Absolutely Sickened!’: GOP Rep Defies Trump With Furious Rant Against His Own Party

    Rep. Chip Roy accused his fellow party lawmakers of not having “an ounce of self-respect” in a fiery tirade on the House floor Thursday for backing a bill to raise the debt ceiling by trillions as Donald Trump demanded. The Texas representative was one of 38 Republican lawmakers who ultimately joined Democrats in opposing the Trump-backed bill that would have increased the borrowing limit as part of a funding plan to avoid a shutdown starting Saturday. Roy had said he wouldn’t support raising th

  • Why These 38 Republicans Stuck a Finger in Trump’s Eye–and Aren’t Afraid to Do it Again

    How much guts does it take for a House Republican to publicly defy Donald Trump? “The only thing I fear is God,” Rep. Chip Roy of Texas said Friday after leading dozens of Republicans the night before to smack down a temporary funding bill that Trump had demanded they support to stop a government shutdown. “I understand why the president [elect] wants what he wants,” Roy said on The Dana Show podcast hosted by Dana Loesch. “I think he went sideways yesterday in a way that was unfair and not corr

  • Trump Orders Europe to Buy More U.S. Oil and Gas—or Face Tariffs

    President-elect Donald Trump took a brief hiatus from the U.S. government’s shutdown crisis Friday morning to re-up his threats of a trade war with the nation’s closest allies. “I told the European Union that they must make up their tremendous deficit with the United States by the large scale purchase of our oil and gas,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Friday morning. “Otherwise, it is TARIFFS all the way!” he added.