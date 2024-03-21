Two USF standouts look for encore performances in 2024

USF kicked off its second week of spring football practice with the return of two players who burst onto the scene last year as part of the Bulls' turnaround season. Linebacker Jhayln Shuler had eight tackles in 2022. Last year, as a junior, he earned more playing time and led the team with 97—which he quickly points out was three short of his goal. This season, he wants his improvement to help the program take another step forward. "Even with the success that we had last year, we know that it could’ve been more," Shuler said after practice. "We’re looking forward to going to a conference championship, possibly getting a potential spot in the playoffs. Just progressively getting better than what we were last year."