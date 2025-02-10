Two-week road closure begins in Brighton

A traffic island near the Palace Pier has already been removed [BRIGHTON AND HOVE CITY COUNCIL]

One of Brighton's main roads will be closed to traffic for two weeks from Monday.

St James's Street will remain open for pedestrians as the latest phase of the Valley Gardens improvement works are carried out.

The project, conceived in 2014, will see changes to junctions and road layouts in the area between St Peter's Church and the Palace Pier.

The latest phase will see improvements to the Old Steine and St James's Street junctions.

Castle Street was resurfaced in November [BRIGHTON AND HOVE CITY COUNCIL]

It follows the resurfacing of Castle Street and the removal of a traffic island near the Palace Pier in November.

Buses that would normally use St James's Street will be rerouted along the seafront during the closure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trevor Muten, cabinet member for transport, parking and public realm, said: "We've worked closely with businesses in St James's Street to make sure any disruption is kept to a minimum and that the junction can be reopened as quickly as possible.

"The final phase of the Valley Gardens project is really going to improve this part of the city.

"It's still early days, but we've made good progress and I'm looking forward to seeing the improvements this next phase will bring."

Follow BBC Sussex on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 08081 002250.

Related stories

Related internet links