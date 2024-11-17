Two weeks after fire, Pete Rose Way, Riverside Drive reopening underneath Daniel Carter Beard Bridge
Two weeks after fire, Pete Rose Way, Riverside Drive reopening underneath Daniel Carter Beard Bridge
Two weeks after fire, Pete Rose Way, Riverside Drive reopening underneath Daniel Carter Beard Bridge
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is giving Donald Trump’s diet a chance. The health nut, who has been tapped by Trump to run the Department of Health and Human Services, was photographed aboard the president-elect’s plane sharing McDonald’s and Coca-Cola with Trump, Elon Musk, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Donald Trump Jr. Sunday. “POV: walking by the cool kids table,” Trump’s deputy director of communications for his campaign, Margo Martin, wrote on X alongside the photo of the entourage, who traveled to
Stephanie Ruhle was saved by an ad break when a segment about Matt Gaetz’s attorney general nomination went off the rails in fits of laughter. President-elect Donald Trump announced Gaetz as his attorney general pick on Wednesday, despite an investigation into Gaetz’s alleged drug-use and sexual misconduct with a 17-year-old girl. In light of the allegations, a comment about “pulling out” quickly derailed Friday’s 11th Hour With Stephanie Ruhle.
The in-question photos are from her modeling career.
The Weekend Update desk at “Saturday Night Live” devoted its opening to hocking some loogies at Donald Trump’s picks to lead his presidential administration. That list includes billionaire Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, who has been tapped by Trump to lead the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency taskforce, which aims to …
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The boos from a crowd wanting more action were growing again when Jake Paul dropped his gloves before the final bell and bowed toward 58-year-old Mike Tyson.
The supermodel remembers the making of the 1978 classic in the new documentary 'Beyond the Gaze: Jule Campbell's Swimsuit Issue'
Sally Field is a proud mom to three sons, and she recently shared a rare picture with her youngest, Sam Greisman, See the sweet snap here...
The comedian roasted Donald Trump's cabinet picks and took special aim at the nominee for attorney general.
"My grandmother died last fall. As far as I know, she remained abusive to her last breath. I don’t believe there is any way to honor her life as she chose to live it and, for this reason, no one in the family has written an obituary for her."
The long-awaited fight between Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul from AT&T Stadium was set to be one of Netflix's biggest streaming events of the year, but technical problems made the event extremely difficult to watch long before Tyson or Paul ever walked to the ring. Constant buffer
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden's administration has allowed Ukraine to use U.S.-made weapons to strike deep into Russia, two U.S. officials and a source familiar with the decision said on Sunday, in a significant reversal of Washington's policy in the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Ukraine plans to conduct its first long-range attacks in the coming days, the sources said, without revealing details due to operational security concerns. The move comes two months before President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20 and follows months of pleas by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to allow Ukraine's military to use U.S. weapons to hit Russian military targets far from its border.
The Taste the Nation presenter joins Hunter Schafer, John Boyega and Simone Ashley modelling for the latest Pirelli calendar
Regrets... I've had a few.
This former Bruins star is set to be scratched by his current team.
"I'm excited to announce today that Oklahoma is the first state to bring the Bible back to the classroom."
Brandon Durham, a 43-year-old father and realtor, was killed by a police officer in his Las Vegas home in the early hours of Nov. 12
I've been making it for 10 years. It's a hit every time.
OSHAWA, Ont. — Police in Durham Region say a 41-year-old man has been charged with murder after his wife was found injured Sunday in an Oshawa, Ont., home and later pronounced dead.
Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington recently spoke out about American politics and how people need to be aware of the ongoing manipulative tactics used by both parties. In an interview with The Sunday Times, editor Jonathan Dean quoted a line from “Gladiator II,” the upcoming Ridley Scott sequel that Washington stars in: “Empires fall, so do …
The singer performed the cute dance moves during her third show in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 16