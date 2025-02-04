Two weeks after leaving White House, former President Joe Biden signs with talent agency

Two weeks after leaving the White House, Joe Biden has already lined up representation.

The Los Angeles-based Creative Artists Agency, which also represents former President Barack Obama and wife Michelle, announced on Monday that it had signed Biden for representation. The agency also represented Biden between 2017 and 2020.

“President Biden is one of America’s most respected and influential voices in national and global affairs,” Richard Lovett, co-chairman of the agency, said in an Instagram post. “His lifelong commitment to public service is one of unity, optimism, dignity, and possibility. We are profoundly honored to partner with him again.”

During his first stint being represented by Creative Artists Agency, Biden published the book, "Promise Me, Dad," in which the former president talks about his eldest son Beau’s battle with cancer. The book release was also accompanied by a nationwide paid tour.

Creative Artists Agency also represents other politicians

The Creative Artists Agency also represents other high-profile Democrats, like the Obamas' Higher Ground Productions, former West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, among other politicians.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fernando Cervantes Jr. is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach him at fernando.cervantes@gannett.com and follow him on X @fern_cerv_.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joe Biden signs with talent agency 2 weeks after leaving White House