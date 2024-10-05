Two whales die after becoming stranded

Essex Police said it was called to the scene on Canvey Island at about 20:45 BST on Friday [Rosie Barrett]

Two whales that became stranded off an island in Essex have died.

A female pilot whale and her calf were spotted in trouble in Canvey Island on Friday.

Essex Police said it was called at 20:45 BST and a decision was made to "safely and humanely euthanise" the youngster, after the mother had died.

South Essex Wildlife Hospital, which attended the incident, said the pair were part of a pod of between seven and nine whales which had died in another recent stranding.

South Essex Wildlife Hospital said a specialist mud rescue team was called to assist, as access was dangerous.

It said on social media: "The adult whale was just not strong enough to survive and the youngster was both injured and deteriorating rapidly.

"After working for more than 12 hours, the devastating decision had to be made to end the youngster's suffering."

Rosie Barrett, 27, who volunteers for marine rescue groups and attended the scene, said: "Pilot whales are not something we generally see around the Essex coastline so to see them here is a concern, particularly heading into shallower waters."

She said one whale became stuck between a boat and a pontoon at Canvey Point, and the other was stuck at the mouth of the creek.

Ms Barrett said when one whale becomes stranded, other members of the pod "will follow and can end up stranded themselves".

"With pilot whale rescues, all whales need to go out together as if they are aware there's still a family member in distress, they will simply restrand themselves to get to them.

"It's a massive rescue mission whenever these events occur."

With regards to the calf's death, Det Ch Supt Morgan Cronin said: "This is something no police officer wants to carry out.

"It is a hugely regretful thing to have to do but was in the best interests of the whale and I want to thank the public for understanding."

On X, Castle Point Borough Council asked the public not to attend the site.

