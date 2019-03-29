Two Wildly Covetable Air Jordans Are Dropping This Weekend

When it comes to the iconic Air Jordan franchise, there are usually two names that pop into mind. Of course, the first name is that of the man himself, Michael Jordan—but the second is undeniably designer Tinker Hatfield. From the trailblazing Air Max 1 to the instant-classic Air Jordan 3 to the self-lacing Hyperadapt BB, Hatfield's iconic designs have become revered staples in sneaker and streetwear culture and beyond. This weekend, the brand is releasing two deeply covetable sneakers with deep ties to both athlete and designer: the Air Jordan 1 “Sail/University Red” and the Air Jordan 3 “Tinker.”

The story of the groundbreaking Air Jordan 1 is well known by now: in 1985, Jordan took the court wearing the new sneaker, simultaneously breaking league rules and racking up fines from the NBA every time he wore the shoe. This only seemed to further build the hype and legacy of both player and sneaker. Ever since then, the silhouette has become one of the most prominent designs in sneaker culture.

The Air Jordan 1 “Sail/University Red” gives a modern take on the long-running silhouette by dressing it up in a bone-white leather with red and black stitching to pay homage to the colors of the original. The Air Jordan 3 “Tinker,” meanwhile, takes its inspiration not from the basketball court, but another one of Hatfield’s most admired designs: the Air Max 1. It comes with interchangeable swooshes and fire red “Nike Air” branding on the heel. Cleverly combining two of Tinker Hatfield’s most admired silhouettes is the type of thing sneakerheads will go nuts for.

Just last month, Jordan Brand landed five shoes on February’s Top 10 list of best-selling sneakers. The fact that the company can move big numbers of general release shoes while still releasing limited-edition sneakers for diehard fans is just a sign of the dual appeal of the brand. These two sneakers definitely fall under the latter umbrella, though, so if you wanted to pick up a pair: don’t wait.

The Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 3 launch via Nike SNKRS on Saturday, March 30.