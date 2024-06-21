Two women charged after jets sprayed with paint

Two women have been charged after private jets were sprayed with orange paint by Just Stop Oil activists at Stansted Airport.

Jennifer Kowalski, 28, and Cole Macdonald, 22, are accused of causing more than £5,000-worth of damage.

Essex Police said Macdonald, of Baker Street, Brighton, and Kowalski, of Williamson Avenue, Dumbarton, have been charged with criminal damage, aggravated trespass and interfering with national infrastructure.

Both women are due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

The force confirmed the private jet of pop star Taylor Swift, which Just Stop Oil said had landed at Stansted "mere hours before", was not at the airport at the time.

Activists entered the airfield and painted two private jets using fire extinguishers filled with orange paint, the environmental group said.

Police said said two people were arrested within nine minutes of them being called to the airport at 05:10 BST on Thursday.

Ch Supt Simon Anslow said: "I would like to reassure passengers and the wider public that we are well prepared and resourced to deal with incidents of this nature.

"Almost immediately after we were made aware of this incident, which took place away from the main passenger terminal, we were on the scene.

"We maintain a constant presence at the airport and this presence will be heightened over the summer period."

Follow Essex news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

Related internet links