Two women dead and two others seriously injured after Milton Keynes stabbing on Christmas Day

Two women were killed and a man and a teenage boy were seriously injured in a suspected stabbing on Christmas Day.

Detectives launched a murder investigation after they were called to reports of a stabbing at a block of apartments in Bletchley, Milton Keynes, at 6.36pm on Wednesday.

A 38-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman both died at the scene. A teenage boy and a man aged in his late twenties were taken to hospital with serious injuries, where they remain in a stable condition.

A dog was also injured and was taken to see a vet, but it did not survive.

A 49-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. He remains in police custody.

Tributes left near the police cordon in Newton Leys, near Bletchley, after two women were killed in an alleged Christmas Day stabbing (Joe Giddens/PA Wire)

Forensic teams were scouring a home near the scene in Santa Cruz Avenue as police confirmed they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the stabbing.

A large cordon was in place at the scene on Thursday afternoon and a forensics team could be seen entering and walking up the stairs of a block of flats.

Numbered yellow evidence markers and first aid kits could were visible on the road and pavement outside the address, and on the boot of a car parked on the adjoining Trinidad Grove.

Floral tributes were tied to a fence near the apartment block following the shocking incident.

A police forensic officer at the scene near an apartment block on Santa Cruz Avenue in Newton Leys, near Bletchley (Joe Giddens/PA Wire)

Police cars at the scene after two women died and a man and a teenage boy suffered serious injuries following reports of a stabbing on Christmas Day (Harry Stedman/PA Wire)

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Brangwin, of Thames Valley Police’s major crime unit, said: “Firstly I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the families of the women who have tragically died in this shocking incident.

“We have launched a double murder investigation, which may be concerning to the wider public; however, we have made an arrest and are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident and the parties are known to each other.

“Members of the public will see a large police presence in the area while our investigation takes place. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to approach our officers and they will do their best to help.

“Anyone with information or footage which you think could help our investigation, please call us on 101, quoting reference number 43240622935.

“Alternatively, you can make a report online, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”