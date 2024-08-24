Two women found dead in Toronto home, police seek male relative

TORONTO — Toronto police are looking for a 33-year-old man after two women were found dead in a west-end home.

Police say they received a call in the afternoon for a well-being check at a house in Etobicoke and found the women.

They say the man and women were related.

Joseph Ayala is wanted for second-degree murder.

He is described as five-foot-11, with a shaved head, and police say he is known to wear a cowboy hat, black cowboy boots and a jacket with tassels on the sleeve.

People are being urged to call 911 and to not approach if they see the man, as he is considered dangerous.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2024.

The Canadian Press